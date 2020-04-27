Do you ever just... spend hours filling your online shopping cart with all the things you've seen influencers wearing in, like, one photo, determined to use your newly-purchased closet to go TikTok viral, or so help you God? If not, you're about to. (Sorry.) If you've spent even a modicum of time on TikTok recently, you've seen Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae wearing one-shoulder sports bras and tops as temptingly comfy as the old t-shirt you're wearing, though not nearly as TikTok-ready. If the temptation to copy their looks wasn't strong enough the minute they popped up on your For You page, the allure of the one-shoulder sports bras and tops below will be a tough match.

After about five minutes of Googling and an embarrassing amount of TikTok loops, I've identified the exact top both Charli and Addison are wearing: Set Active's Ribbed One-Shoulder Bra ($45, Set Active). The bra is available in three sizes — XS/S, S/M, and M/L — as well as in a multitude of muted, tonal shades like dark blue, dusty rose, and a million shades of grey. Set Active's website claims the bra is "sporty, sophisticated, and it stays put," and judging from Addison and Charli doing various TikTok dances in them, that last claim seems to be accurate.

For similar options to the exact style above in a range of different colors and sizes, keep reading below and prepare for a chic upgrade to your closet.

This comfy grey option from Boohoo is a crop top, not a sports bra, so it may not give you the support you're looking for, but it will give you endless mixing and matching capabilities with evvvvvverything else in your closet.

Another one-shoulder crop top option, this black top from SHEIN is available in plus-sizes up to 4X, so you're covered in every way. Not to mention, it's only $6.

This PrettyLittleThing crop top is as versatile as it is cute. The slinky material allows it to flow from sporty to chic pretty seamlessly, so your outfit potential is endless.

TBH, you wouldn't even know this unassuming, classic black, one-shoulder top is a bikini top. That said, this is a solid dupe. The material is supportive and designed to be wet, so no need to worry if you work up a sweat dancing in it. Not even people at the pool are safe from your impending TikTok stardom.

If, like me, your boobs need a little more support than the average TikTokker's, this sports bra from Fabletics has your name on it. It wicks away moisture, comes with a removable, adjustable second strap if you want added support, and it's available in sizes 1X to 4X.

This grey crop top from PrettyLittleThing is the most visibly similar alternative to the one Addison and Charli are wearing, though it'll offer a little less support as a crop top. But hey, if your TikTok vibe is less dancing and more ~looking cool~, you've got a winning option here.

Though it's not fully cropped, this one-shoulder tank from Kohl's combines the best of both worlds. the sleek, one-shoulder silhouette and the ever-trendy pastel tie-dye pattern. TikTok itself is quaking.

If you want the sleek silhouette, but your vibe is less earthy and more vivid, this yellow crop top from Superdown is all you.

A true sports bra, this RUNNING GIRL option comes in black, white, and a muted red and can hang with you from the treadmill to the gym to your TikTok dance space.

What do you get when you mix popular TikTok clothes with the popular logo trend? This fire one-shoulder crop top from PrettyLittleThing. It comes exclusively in plus sizes and retails for just $10 at the moment. Your future closet has never looked so bright.