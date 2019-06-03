It seems like every couple of years a neckline style remerges and completely takes over as a trend du jour. Off-the-shoulder tops have been dominating the market for the past handful of seasons but now, one-shoulder tops are set to dethrone them. Thanks to designers with the likes of Preen, Calvin Klein, Fendi, and Isabel Marant, who all championed the trend on their spring 2019 runways, the asymmetrical style is set to be the silhouette of the summer — for once, giving a cold shoulder is highly encouraged.

If you were born in the mid-90s or earlier, chances are you remember rocking a one shoulder top at some point in the 2000s. Those in scarf print or bedazzled form were mainstays when it came to celebrity style, and seeing as all things early to mid-aughts are having a resurgence in popularity, it makes sense they're back — excitingly, they're also better than ever. Whether you're looking for a dressier, more refined style to wear to an upcoming summer wedding or you're looking for something a bit more playful to wear out dancing, there'll be a style you'll love. Below, 20 of the best options on the market right now.

Full Bloom Athena One-Shoulder Blouse $90 | Anthropologie Buy Now Thanks to its crisp white and blue color palette and tiers of soft ruffles, this shirt boasts a super fresh feel. It can be dressed up or down in a breeze, making it the ultimate versatile wardrobe addition.

Pink Lady One-shoulder Top $18 | H&M Buy Now If simple yet bold is what you're after, this bubblegum top is what you're after.

Do The Twist Plus Size One-Shoulder Twist-Front Crop Top $8 | Forever 21 Buy Now This crop top boasts a flirty twist front and super comfy design, making it perfect for festivals and beyond.

Ruff Life RUFFLED ASYMMETRIC TOP $30 | Zara Buy Now More ruffles, less pattern — this top could be paired with literally any pair of shorts, pants, or any skirt and look rad.

Bow Down suoerdown Rhea One Shoulder Top $36 | Revolve Buy Now The small cutout and bow detail along the bottom of this shirt give it an effortlessly cool effect.

Pop Star Moments After One Shoulder Top - Fuchsia $25 | Fashion Nova Buy Now This punchy pink is guaranteed to turn some major heads.

Suit Up LEITH One-Shoulder Bodysuit $29 | Nordstrom Buy Now Bodysuits and high-waisted everything are a match made in heaven, so you might as well add a one shoulder leotard to your closet now.

All Tied Up Elia One-Shoulder Top $68 | Anthropologie Buy Now Because you're a gift and sometimes you need to dress like one.

Plant Mom Ruffle One Shoulder Crop Top $48 | Topshop Buy Now Rep your love for your succulents in style with this leaf-print one shoulder top.

Easy Does It Plus Size Ribbed One-Shoulder Foldover Bodysuit $25 | Forever 21 Buy Now The perfect day-to-night bodysuit.

Groovy, Baby Urban Renewal Remade Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top $39 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now The tie dye tee gets a cool update thanks to an inventive restructuring. I'd wear this top with denim cutoffs for my go-to summer weekend look.

Seeing Red Club L Plus one shoulder body in red $12.50 | ASOS Buy Now This bodysuit is part-one shoulder, part-off-the-shoulder thanks to its inventive neckline. Either way, it's a stunner.

Drama Queen PRINTED ASYMMETRIC TOP $30 | Zara Buy Now Straight out of the '80s, this top features one super puffy sleeve and an eye-popping color palette.

Check Mate Why Do You Square Gingham One Shoulder Top Promotions $16 | Nasty Gal Buy Now Gingham is the most quintessentially springtime print there is, so snag it in one shoulder top form before the season is officially over.

Très Cool BAILEY 44 Entre Nous Venie Striped One-Shoulder Top $74 | Bloomingdale's Buy Now This shirt screams French girl cool thanks to its striped pattern and built-in neck scarf.

Electric Feel Club L Plus one shoulder crop top $24 | ASOS Buy Now Neon is another huge trend for summer 2019, so nail two in one with this blindingly bright crop top.

Flower Child Carmen Printed Top $68 | Free People Buy Now Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they're a perennial staple for a reason.

Top Notch Plus Size Flounce One-Shoulder Top $16 | Forever 21 Buy Now Replace your favorite basic white tee with this ruffled top and watch your go-to outfits take on a whole new feel.