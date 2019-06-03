20 One-Shoulder Tops That'll Help You Keep Your Cool All Summer Long
It seems like every couple of years a neckline style remerges and completely takes over as a trend du jour. Off-the-shoulder tops have been dominating the market for the past handful of seasons but now, one-shoulder tops are set to dethrone them. Thanks to designers with the likes of Preen, Calvin Klein, Fendi, and Isabel Marant, who all championed the trend on their spring 2019 runways, the asymmetrical style is set to be the silhouette of the summer — for once, giving a cold shoulder is highly encouraged.
If you were born in the mid-90s or earlier, chances are you remember rocking a one shoulder top at some point in the 2000s. Those in scarf print or bedazzled form were mainstays when it came to celebrity style, and seeing as all things early to mid-aughts are having a resurgence in popularity, it makes sense they're back — excitingly, they're also better than ever. Whether you're looking for a dressier, more refined style to wear to an upcoming summer wedding or you're looking for something a bit more playful to wear out dancing, there'll be a style you'll love. Below, 20 of the best options on the market right now.
Full Bloom
Athena One-Shoulder Blouse
$90
Anthropologie
Thanks to its crisp white and blue color palette and tiers of soft ruffles, this shirt boasts a super fresh feel. It can be dressed up or down in a breeze, making it the ultimate versatile wardrobe addition.
Pink Lady
One-shoulder Top
$18
H&M
If simple yet bold is what you're after, this bubblegum top is what you're after.
Do The Twist
Plus Size One-Shoulder Twist-Front Crop Top
$8
Forever 21
This crop top boasts a flirty twist front and super comfy design, making it perfect for festivals and beyond.
Ruff Life
RUFFLED ASYMMETRIC TOP
$30
Zara
More ruffles, less pattern — this top could be paired with literally any pair of shorts, pants, or any skirt and look rad.
Bow Down
suoerdown Rhea One Shoulder Top
$36
Revolve
The small cutout and bow detail along the bottom of this shirt give it an effortlessly cool effect.
Pop Star
Moments After One Shoulder Top - Fuchsia
$25
Fashion Nova
This punchy pink is guaranteed to turn some major heads.
Suit Up
LEITH One-Shoulder Bodysuit
$29
Nordstrom
Bodysuits and high-waisted everything are a match made in heaven, so you might as well add a one shoulder leotard to your closet now.
All Tied Up
Elia One-Shoulder Top
$68
Anthropologie
Because you're a gift and sometimes you need to dress like one.
Plant Mom
Ruffle One Shoulder Crop Top
$48
Topshop
Rep your love for your succulents in style with this leaf-print one shoulder top.
Easy Does It
Plus Size Ribbed One-Shoulder Foldover Bodysuit
$25
Forever 21
The perfect day-to-night bodysuit.
Groovy, Baby
Urban Renewal Remade Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top
$39
Urban Outfitters
The tie dye tee gets a cool update thanks to an inventive restructuring. I'd wear this top with denim cutoffs for my go-to summer weekend look.
Seeing Red
Club L Plus one shoulder body in red
$12.50
ASOS
This bodysuit is part-one shoulder, part-off-the-shoulder thanks to its inventive neckline. Either way, it's a stunner.
Drama Queen
PRINTED ASYMMETRIC TOP
$30
Zara
Straight out of the '80s, this top features one super puffy sleeve and an eye-popping color palette.
Check Mate
Why Do You Square Gingham One Shoulder Top Promotions
$16
Nasty Gal
Gingham is the most quintessentially springtime print there is, so snag it in one shoulder top form before the season is officially over.
Feeling Blue
Wu x ELOQUII One-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse, Main, color, BLUE/ WHITE Jason Wu x ELOQUII One-Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse
$70
Nordstrom
Understated in all of the right ways.
Très Cool
BAILEY 44 Entre Nous Venie Striped One-Shoulder Top
$74
Bloomingdale's
This shirt screams French girl cool thanks to its striped pattern and built-in neck scarf.
Electric Feel
Club L Plus one shoulder crop top
$24
ASOS
Neon is another huge trend for summer 2019, so nail two in one with this blindingly bright crop top.
Flower Child
Carmen Printed Top
$68
Free People
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they're a perennial staple for a reason.
Top Notch
Plus Size Flounce One-Shoulder Top
$16
Forever 21
Replace your favorite basic white tee with this ruffled top and watch your go-to outfits take on a whole new feel.
Sheen Queen
Satin Ruched One Shoulder Top
$12
Nasty Gal
From its ruched details to its glossy finish, there's nothing about this top I don't like.