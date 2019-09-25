By now, you've probably heard the heartwarming news that Jenna Dewan is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, and it seems like the entire internet is beyond happy for the expecting couple! Even Dewan's ex-husband, Channing Tatum, is thrilled for his former flame, according to a new report. If you were wondering if the actor felt some type of way about the news, well, you thought wrong. Channing Tatum's reaction to Jenna Dewan's pregnancy was reportedly so sweet!

"Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source tells E! News. "He is happy for her and was very supportive," the source added. Elite Daily reached out to Tatum and Dewan's teams regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Dewan first shared the happy news with the world on Sept. 24 in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Cheers to that!

While we're not sure of the baby's gender yet, it looks like Dewan's 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, is about to be a big sis! As fans may know, Dewan shares little Everly with her ex-husband, and their daughter is just cute as a button. Meanwhile, the baby on the way for Dewan will be her boyfriend's first child.

After breaking the baby news with her official statement, Dewan got incredibly sentimental about motherhood on social media. Alongside a snapshot of herself lying in bed with little Everly, she shared some sweet words. "Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!" she wrote to her followers. Ugh, how sweet!

We probably should have seen this news coming seeing as Dewan and her beau have been serving up relationship goals left and right. The happy couple never fails to show off their loving relationship on Instagram. Most recently, the pair took a romantic beach trip together and Dewan tossed a photo of her beau up on her page. "Vacay hun," she captioned the post, alongside a heart emoji. The pair also took a picturesque trip to Jackson Hole in August and again, the photos were beyond adorbs.

It's just so sweet to hear that Dewan's ex-hubby is so happy for her. Maturity at its finest, guys! Plus, Tatum has clearly moved on as well. The heartthrob actor has been romantically linked to singer-songwriter Jessie J as of late and the two appear to be going strong! Fans may have been devastated after Tatum and Dewan called it quits back in April 2018, but clearly it was all for the best.

Dewan and Kazee confirmed their relationship in October 2018 and now they're taking their biggest leap yet as a couple. Congrats to the happy pair on their exciting news!