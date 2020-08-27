The cutest thing about Chance The Rapper isn't his sparkly-eyed smile or his love of his daughters, Kensli and Marli — although, both will melt your heart. What's swoon-worthy is how much this man adores his wife, Kirsten Corley. When he's not delightfully posting family pics on Instagram, Chance is constantly crooning about how much he loves Corley. (His debut album The Big Day was literally inspired by his marriage.) If you look at Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley's astrological compatibility, you'll realize that therein lies all the answers.

Chance's birthday is April 16, 1993, which makes him an Aries. Kirsten was born on May 31, 1993, making her a Gemini. Astrologically speaking, Chance and Kirsten create beautiful chaos — the kind of warm, passionate whirlwind that lends itself to memorable baecations, good-natured ragers, and fun sex. Both signs can be hotheaded, but ultimately, they're well-balanced by their playfulness.

Their Chemistry Is Unmatched

It's no surprise that an air sign and a fire sign have explosive chemistry. Geminis like Kirsten love to flirt with everyone, but an Aries like Chance would be one of the few who'd boldly and cockily flirt back. (Hello, have you heard his Megan Thee Stallion collab "Handsome"?) Neither Gemini nor Aries is shy about letting someone know they're crushing.

They're Each Other's Voice Of Reason

An Aries like Chance can be impulsive at times. Likewise, Geminis like Kirsten can be spontaneous, but their wheels are always turning. If Aries decides they should take an impromptu vacation to Mexico — you know, go on the run — Gemini would remind them they still have to pack. Ditto, if Aries wanted to randomly go get a tattoo, Gemini would at least say, "Sleep on it." Both signs are ultimately down for whatever, but are good at reminding each other to take a beat.

Their Love Is Strong

Chance and Kirsten's chemistry and mutual understanding makes them the coolest duo on the red carpet, and the most interesting couple at the afterparty. More than that, this Aries-Gemini couple loves each other and the family they've created together fiercely. There's magic between them that touches every part of their life together.

They Can Butt Heads Now & Then

Gemini's charm and duality can sometimes come off as a lack of authenticity. In turn, Aries' firebrand personality can sometimes feel more prickly than sassy, so arguments between these signs can be a firestorm. Gemini loves using that big brain of theirs to construct bulletproof arguments, and Aries is speedy with the clapbacks and shade. Still, once these two signs arrive at common ground or agree to disagree, they'll be able to laugh it off in good humor. (And probs have hot makeup sex to seal the deal.)

They're Truly Unstoppable

Both signs are fiercely independent: Gemini won't be too sad if their Aries partner has to run to the studio, and Aries won't get their feelings hurt if Gemini needs to do their own thing instead of hanging together. At the end of the day, they understand each other thoroughly, and both prioritize fun and excitement. Nothing sounds worse to Aries or Gemini than a dull life with a partner they find boring. Lucky for Chance and Kirsten, they're an ideal match.