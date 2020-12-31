During a Dec. 16 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani spilled the deets on how Shelton popped the question at his Oklahoma ranch.

Well, for starters, Stefani almost totally ruined his plan by nearly bailing on the trip to Oklahoma all-together. "I was trying to get out of going because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," she told Clarkson. "I’m like, 'I think we should just cancel.'"

Buuuut her opposition to going wasn't too strong because Shelton managed to convince her to still come and to bring her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 along as well.

"We're building a house there," she continued. "We were going to go from one part of the land to the other part of the land to go to see the house. And meanwhile, Blake had had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew." (Well, she clarified that her dad actually did know because Shelton had asked him for permission — but that's it!)

The proposal finally went down when Shelton asked Stefani to help him light the fireplace. She explained, "Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, ‘Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?’ So I opened the cabinet and there was a ring in a box and I was like, ‘Ahhh! What?! Are you serious?!’”