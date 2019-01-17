It seems like a lot of people feel pressured to arrange a super special night out on Valentine's Day. But, to be completely honest, I'm always down for a night in of snuggling, watching corny Netflix movies, and — of course — dining on a selection of tasty AF treats. And if you're ready for a sweet night in on the most romantic day of the year as well, Carvel's take-home ice cream pints available with delivery are definitely going to come in clutch for Valentine's Day this year. I don't know about you, but my mouth is seriously watering right now.

Good news, y'all. Whether you're staying in all night or if you're saving dessert for later, Carvel will be releasing their very first take-home pints of ice cream for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, special for Valentine's Day. Both available varieties emulate the flavors of Carvel's two most famous ice cream cakes: Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss, and they will available through DoorDash and UberEats during the weeks of Feb. 4 and Feb. 11. They won't be available after Feb. 15, though, so definitely try and get them while you can.

Courtesy Of Carvel

If you're eyeing the Fudgie the Whale Take Home Pint, it looks pretty dang amazing. It consists of two layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, which are separated by a delicate layer of Carvel’s signature chocolate Crunchies. This one definitely holds a special place in my heart — it literally tastes like every single birthday party from my childhood.

Courtesy Of Carvel

The Cookie Puss Take Home Pint, on the other hand, looks pretty stellar, too. It consists of two creamy layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate Crunchies, and it's all topped with crumbly chocolate chip cookie. Zoinks.

Courtesy Of Carvel

Both of these look so, so good, and honestly, I really don't think I'll able to choose which one I want. Either way, you're guaranteed to make a stellar decision. After all, both are an undeniably sweet way to show your boo how much you love them.

As you probably already know, it's basically vital to 'gram your V-Day ice cream experience (in addition to anything else you and your date end up doing). So, make sure you pick out the perfect Valentine's Day caption for Instagram. There are so many cute ones to choose from, whether you're looking for a sweet poem, a hilarious quote, or a witty line, there are so many caption options which'll show off how much you love bae, your Galentine, or even yourself. You really can't go wrong here.

To be completely honest I don't know very much about love. However, I do know for a fact that nothing says "I love you" quite like an ice cold pint of chocolate and vanilla ice cream. Whether you choose the crunchie-laden Fudgie the Whale or the cookie-covered Puss Cookie, I can basically guarantee that you'll end up thoroughly enjoying your evening, ending it on a deliciously sweet note.