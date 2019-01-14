With February right around the corner, you can feel the romance in the air — or at least, see all of the heart-shaped candy and teddy bears filling up the shelves at the store. That means it's time to get your Valentine's Day plans in order. Whether you're single or in a relationship, get ready to have a fun night for the books. Of course, you'll need the best captions for Valentine's Day 2019 pics.

Maybe your SO has a romantic dinner planned at home. Shower them with all the love by posting a sweet Instagram showing just how much you care. Or perhaps your plans include a cute Valentine card and candy exchange at work with your friends. Maybe your crew is similar to mine, and has an annual tradition of karaoke (which also means ending the evening with a few hilarious action shots of everyone taking the mic).

No matter what you have on the agenda, Valentine's Day is all about showing the ones you love just how much you care. In the digital age, what better way to do that than with a thoughtful post on the 'Gram? When you're ready to upload your pics, pair them with any of these 35 captions. They're as sweet as all of the discounted chocolate I plan on buying the day after.

1. "When I follow my heart, it leads me to you."

2. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm so lucky to spend Valentine's Day with you."

3. "I love you more than chocolate, so you know that's a lot!"

4. "You're kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind."

5. "A friend is what the heart needs all the time." — Henry van Dyke

6. "I've got two dates for Valentine's Day this year. Their names are Ben and Jerry."

7. "Hey Valentine, are your eyes IKEA? Because, I'm lost in them."

8. "'Cause all of me loves all of you." — John Legend, "All of Me"

9. "Words can't describe how much I love you, so I guess this face will have to do."

10. "You are the cheese to my macaroni, and you know how much I love cheese."

11. "I'm my own Valentine."

12. "Hey Valentine, I would share my fries with you."

13. "I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while you’re in the world." — Elton John, "Your Song"

14. "You are in love, true love." — Taylor Swift, "You Are In Love"

15. "Sweeter than heart-shaped chocolate."

16. "I need s'more friends like you."

17. "Loved spending Valentine's Day 20-wine-teen with you."

18. "If you love me, Valentine, you'll like all my Instagram selfies."

19. "I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

20. "You are the best thing that's ever been mine." — Taylor Swift, "Mine"

21. "He looked at her the way all women want to be looked at by a man." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

22. "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

23. "I may not be your first love, first kiss, first sight, or first date, but I just want to be your last everything."

24. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

25. "Love is not finding someone to live with. It's finding someone you can't live without." — Rafael Ortiz

26. "If you give me chocolate, you instantly have my heart."

27. "My favorite Valentines."

28. "It was always you." — Maroon 5, "It Was Always You"

29. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

30. "You're the reason I believe in fairy tales and happily ever after."

31. "I turned out liking you a lot more than I originally planned."

32. "Hey Valentine, I wanted to tell you that that smile of yours makes me melt."

33. "My wish is for a Valentine's Day kiss from you."

34. "If you're a bird, I'm a bird." — The Notebook

35. "Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme." — Beauty and the Beast