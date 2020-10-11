There's a bewitching new treat that's arrived just in time for spooky season. Carvel is offering a limited edition Hocus Pocus-themed shake to celebrate all the upcoming showings of the classic Disney film during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" movie marathon. If you're ready to kick off the holiday festivities, here's how you can get Carvel's Halloween 2020 Hocus Pocus shake.

Freeform and Carvel unveiled the new treat on Monday, Sept. 28. The magical blend features Carvel's signature vanilla soft serve with Oreo cookie pieces, topped off with whipped cream and Halloween sprinkles. Each frosty treat is served in a limited edition "31 Nights of Halloween" x Hocus Pocus cup, which has illustrations of the Sanderson sisters on the side.

Fittingly, the spooky new treat will only be available throughout October, so be sure to get your hand on the holiday shake before Sunday, Nov. 1. It's offered at all full service Carvel locations and participating express stores in the following U.S. states and territories: California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Virginia. To find a location near you offering the Hocus Pocus shake, just head to the Halloween section of Carvel's website.

If you prefer to celebrate Halloween from the comfort of your couch, you can get the special treat delivered straight to your doorstep using delivery platforms such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. Uber Eats is even offering fans $0 delivery fees on all Carvel orders through Sunday, Oct. 11.

You can catch Hocus Pocus several times during Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" movie marathon, which lasts all the way through Saturday, Oct. 31. To see the full lineup of films, you can visit Freeform's website.

