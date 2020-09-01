Regardless of what the calendars say, Sept. 1 is pretty much the unofficial start of fall. That's why it shouldn't comes as too much of a shock that Freeform announced its 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 schedule the moment August ended and spooky season — aka September — began. So, pack up your swimsuits and bring out the cozy blankets and sweaters, because it's time to get cozy and watch some festive films.
Freeform's annual Halloween content lineup officially kicks off on Oct. 1 and lasts all the way through the big event on Oct. 31. Announcing the schedule a full month ahead of the TV channel's event may seem premature, but many Halloween fans (hello, it's me) wait all year to see these movies, so this announcement couldn't come any sooner.
Once again, Freeform is showing Halloween classics — including Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Casper, Halloweentown, and The Addams Family — multiple time throughout the month. There are also a ton of great movies that don't necessarily scream "Halloween," but it's great they're there anyway, like Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and The Goonies.
Whatever your favorite spooky or kooky movie is, it's likely it'll show up on Freeform at least once during the month of October. Check out the full lineup for yourself to see everything that's coming up:
Thursday, Oct. 1
- 12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 5:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Oct. 2
- 11:00 a.m. The Goonies
- 1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 3
- 7:00 a.m. Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30 a.m. The Goonies
- 10:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. The Craft
Sunday, Oct. 4
- 7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Monday, Oct. 5
- 11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- 11:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- 11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2:00 p.m. Matilda
- 4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 6:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
Thursday, Oct. 8
- 12:00 p.m. Matilda
- 2:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
- 7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies
Friday, Oct. 9
- 11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
- 2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
- 4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 10
- 7:00 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
- 10:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns
- 1:05 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 7:45 p.m. Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:50 p.m. Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Sunday, Oct. 11
- 7:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns
- 10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 9:50 p.m. Twitches
- 11:55 p.m. Twitches Too
Monday, Oct. 12
- 7:00 a.m. Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- 12:30 p.m. Halloweentown
- 2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 5:00 p.m. Shrek
- 7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12:00 a.m. Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- 11:00 a.m. The Goonies
- 1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 2:05 p.m. Shrek
- 4:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. Casper (1995)
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- 1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 3:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls
- 7:00 a.m. Scream 3
Thursday, Oct. 15
- 7:00 a.m. Scream 3
- 11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 3:30 p.m. Scream
- 6:00 p.m. Scream 2
- 8:30 p.m. The Craft
- 12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
Friday, Oct. 16
- 11:30 a.m. The Craft
- 2:00 p.m. Matilda
- 4:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 6:00 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 6:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters University
- 12:00 a.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 17
- 7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 8:55 a.m. Matilda
- 10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 9:55 p.m. Halloweentown
- 12:00 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Sunday, Oct. 18
- 7:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 11:00 a.m. Twitches
- 1:05 p.m. Twitches Too
- 3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. Gremlins
Monday, Oct. 19
- 11:00 a.m. Matilda
- 1:00 p.m. Gremlins
- 3:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:30 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:00 a.m. Matilda
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- 11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 3:00 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 8:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- 11:00 a.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 6:30 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, Oct. 22
- 11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12:35 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 2:35 p.m. The Mummy (1999)
- 5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns
- 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 23
- 11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 1:30 p.m. Scream
- 4:00 p.m. Scream 2
- 6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8:00 a.m. Halloweentown
- 10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:00 p.m. Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)
Sunday, Oct. 25
- 7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 9:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:30 a.m. The Craft
- 2:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. The Craft
Monday, Oct. 26
- 11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 3:00 p.m. Twitches
- 5:00 p.m. Twitches Too
- 7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- 11:00 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 1:30 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- 12:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 4:30 p.m. Matilda
- 6:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters University
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, Oct. 29
- 12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 5:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Friday, Oct. 30
- 11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 31
- 7:00 a.m. Twitches
- 9:00 a.m. Twitches Too
- 11:00 a.m. Halloweentown
- 1:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 3:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)