Regardless of what the calendars say, Sept. 1 is pretty much the unofficial start of fall. That's why it shouldn't comes as too much of a shock that Freeform announced its 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 schedule the moment August ended and spooky season — aka September — began. So, pack up your swimsuits and bring out the cozy blankets and sweaters, because it's time to get cozy and watch some festive films.

Freeform's annual Halloween content lineup officially kicks off on Oct. 1 and lasts all the way through the big event on Oct. 31. Announcing the schedule a full month ahead of the TV channel's event may seem premature, but many Halloween fans (hello, it's me) wait all year to see these movies, so this announcement couldn't come any sooner.

Once again, Freeform is showing Halloween classics — including Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Casper, Halloweentown, and The Addams Family — multiple time throughout the month. There are also a ton of great movies that don't necessarily scream "Halloween," but it's great they're there anyway, like Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and The Goonies.

Whatever your favorite spooky or kooky movie is, it's likely it'll show up on Freeform at least once during the month of October. Check out the full lineup for yourself to see everything that's coming up:

Walt Disney Pictures

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

5:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. The Goonies

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. The Goonies

10:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. Matilda

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. Matilda

2:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)

7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. The Mummy (1999)

10:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 2

9:50 p.m. Freeform Premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Universal Pictures

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. Twitches

11:55 p.m. Twitches Too

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. Freeform Premiere The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

12:30 p.m. Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. Shrek

7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. Freeform Premiere The Scorpion King

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. The Goonies

1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. Shrek

4:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Casper (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

7:00 a.m. Scream 3

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. Scream 3

11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. Scream

6:00 p.m. Scream 2

8:30 p.m. The Craft

12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. The Craft

2:00 p.m. Matilda

4:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6:00 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

6:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters University

12:00 a.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. Matilda

10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. Halloweentown

12:00 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

11:00 a.m. Twitches

1:05 p.m. Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. Gremlins

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. Matilda

1:00 p.m. Gremlins

3:30 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:30 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

8:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

2:35 p.m. The Mummy (1999)

5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. Scream

4:00 p.m. Scream 2

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Warner Bros.

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:00 p.m. Freeform Premiere Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

9:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. The Craft

2:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. Twitches

5:00 p.m. Twitches Too

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. Matilda

6:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Monsters University

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 31