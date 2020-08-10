Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video has been the talk of the entertainment world since it debuted on Friday, Aug. 7. Some fans loved how the artists embraced their sexuality, while others weren't quite as in love with the song's message. But it was Carole Baskin's quotes dragging Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video that turned the focus to something much different: cats.

When Cardi and Megan dropped the visuals for "WAP" on Aug. 7, Twitter quickly erupted with both praise and critique. Some fans were all about how Megan and Cardi didn't hold back, and even enlisted the talents of Normani, Rubi Rose, Rosalia, and more, to make the music video epic. Some, however, were more focused on the fact that Cardi included Kylie Jenner in the music video.

But when it came to the controversial Tiger King star, Baskin was focused on the exotic cats that appeared in the video, saying she's afraid the usage of the images will "glamorize" having the wild animals as pets.

"My guess is that most people won't even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid," Baskin said in a statement to Billboard. "I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen."

Baskin then explained that she doesn't believe the big cats used in "WAP" were well taken care of. "It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it)," she said of filming the animals on a green screen. "That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat."

Baskin added that "the worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets" which, in turn, "makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same."

She concluded: "After tigers are too old for pay to play sessions by people like Joe Exotic, Bhagavan Antle, Marc McCarthy, Mario Tabraue and others, they become a liability instead of an asset."