I know Cardi B isn't featured on the track "Hot Girl Summer," but real talk, her VMAs look begs to differ. Cardi B's VMAs 2019 Dress served all the hot girl vibes, and the bold fashionista truly never disappoints. Last year, she wowed us with not one, but two jewel-toned, high-low hemlined gowns, and this year, she hit everyone with something quintessentially Cardi: a burnt orange dress, super sleek hair, and the WILDEST nails.

If you can't think back to last year's show, allow me to remind you that the 2018 Video Music Awards were Cardi B's return to the red carpet lifestyle after the birth of her beautiful baby girl, Kulture. It was her first public event post-pregnancy, and the pressure was on for our girl to slay, which, of course, she did. She's Cardi B! She even opened the show fake-breastfeeding, because iconic women are unapologetic AF, thank you very much. She also went on to win not one, not two, but three awards that night: Best New Artist, Best Collaboration for "Dinero," and Best Song Of The Summer for "I Like It." These were three of the 12 categories in which she was nominated, and this year, she received four more noms: Best Dance Video for "Taki Taki," Best Hip Hop Video, Best Pop Video for "Please Me," and Best Artist. Go, Cardi, go!

Obvi, she needed a look that cemented her ~Queen of the VMAs status~ for 2019, and this iconic look really did the trick:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hi, She. Did. That. Cardi wore a reddish, burnt-orange dress/bodysuit hybrid, with some tightly woven detailing and some see-through, netted, long paneling in the front and back of her dress. The look also featured a very wide collar around her neck and some incredibly intricate knotted details on the bodice.

Is this one of her best looks to date? I'm leaning towards "Heck yes":

As for her glam, Cardi's makeup artist, Erika La' Pearl, gave the singer a beat to die for, featuring perfectly blended shadow, a huge, sharp cat-eye, and a high-shine nude lip. Her hair, done by celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, was styled into a super sleek and straight shoulder-length style, parted in the middle. Stylez used Suave Professionals products to get the look, and I couldn't love it more. And of course, we have to talk about Cardi's nails. The singer showed up with truly wild gold nails, courtesy of manicurist Jenny Bui, so long, it reminded me of the growing nails Cardi sported in her recent ad with Reebok.

This year's 'fit is so different than what she wore on the red carpet last year.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B made her grand entrance in a curve-hugging purple velvet gown, featuring an off-the-shoulder, cleavage-baring neckline. Oh, and a super short hairstyle no one saw coming.

After that, she threw on a funky asymmetrical red gown to open the show whilst fake-breastfeeding:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She kept that on to accept her awards, too. Go girl!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B is one of the biggest fashion risk-takers in the game, and her bold choices always pay off. You heard it here first: Cardi B for the top of the VMAs Best Dressed List!