Um hi, as someone who doesn't have cable and therefore watches all TV commercial-free via Netflix, it's possible I haven't seen enough new commercials to understand what's ~hip~ these days. I can't pretend to know what the kids like! But when I saw Cardi B's Nails video for Reebok on YouTube this week, I was definitely a little confused, in the best way possible, of course. The colorful commercial is set at Cardi B's beauty salon, and while I wasn't quite sure how this would relate back to Reebok sneakers, my question was answered about 15 seconds into the clip. Spoiler alert, it doesn't totally make sense, but plenty of good commercials and movies require viewers to suspend their disbelief, and it did make me take note of her cute Reebok fit, so mission accomplished.

The commercial opens with Cardi's rainbow strands done up in rollers, as she sits under an old-school salon dryer chair chatting with a friend about a boy who isn't hitting her up. Relatable content if I've ever seen it! As for her OOTD, Cardi is rocking a Reebok logo shirt cut into a crop top (Naturally!), some white Reebok kicks, light wash jeans, and tons of gold belts and jewels.

She's accessorized to the max, and it's a look, people:

Courtesy of Reebok

However, something about her outfit just isn't right. The entire salon pauses when they realize her Reebok Club C 85 Vintage ($75, reebok.com) kicks are untied! The horror!

Club C 85 Vintage $75 | Reebok Buy Now

What's a girl with freshly painted nails to do in such a dire situation?

Here's where things get strange. Slowly but surely, Cardi's already long talons expand...

...And act as fingers as they literally tie her shoes. What in the world?

Hi, hello, is anyone else seeing this?

After her laces are perfectly tied in a neat bow, her nails recede and return to their usual length, and the salon's happenings continue. "Nailed it," Cardi B declares. The moment has passed, and I am the only one still shook.

Cardi has some of the stongest celebrity nail game ever, so she was a perfect pick for this fun commercial:

Courtesy of Reebok

And given that her personal style is extra AF and over-the-top, I liked seeing how she was able to jazz up her white kicks with her bevy of golden accessories:

Courtesy of Reebok

Did this commercial make me want to get my nails done? Yes. Did it make me want to buy the Club C 85 Vintage sneaks to twin with Cardi? Absolutely, and therefore, shout out to Reebok for making a successful, entertaining commercial. I didn't see it coming, and I replayed the YouTube video multiple times to fully come to terms with it, but all in all, I low-key loved it.

If you want to see Cardi's cute Reebok outfit and her expanda-nails in action, check out the full commercial below:

Reebok on YouTube

Cardi has been teamed up with Reebok since November 2018, and while I've enjoyed all the campaigns so far, this one has to be my fave. Now, excuse me while I go treat myself to some new sneakers and a fresh mani.