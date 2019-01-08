When a full moon is known as a "Wolf Moon," you know the skies are in for one ridiculously powerful evening. Aren't all full moons associated with wolves? Doesn't the thought of wolves howling their unmistakable cry come to mind? The moment Earth's closest heavenly body reaches its brightest and fullest state, I immediately imagine werewolves shapeshifting into their sharp-toothed forms. All folklore aside, you're probably wondering: Can you see the Wolf Moon 2019? Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming lunar event.

Even though you're probably already intrigued by this cosmic occurrence due to the name alone, I promise that "Wolf Moon" is only the tip of the iceberg. This is a lunation you don't want to miss for so many reasons, my favorite of them being that it won't just be a full moon. It will also be a super moon and a total lunar eclipse, and if you're in North America, you'll be able to see it. Not only will this moon bring a pack of wolves to mind, it's also dripping in the color of blood. I know that 2019 has only just begun, but with such a magnetic and impactful full moon taking place during its first month, how can anyone deny the power of the year ahead?

What's The Meaning Behind The Wolf Moon?

Sure, wolves do seem irrevocably tied to the moon, but are you wondering why this moon in particular is called the "Wolf Moon"? Well, before I get to the symbolic connection between wolves and January's full moon, let's talk about where this name comes from. According to TimeAndDate.com, the names that dub each month's full moon originate from the cultural amalgam between Native American tribes and Colonial America. In ancient times, people used to abide by the lunar cycle to understand the passing of time instead of our typical 365-day Gregorian calendar. These names are always rooted in the natural landscape of the current season.

Because January is such a cold and ruthless month, sitting in the dead of winter, wolves were quite vocal throughout the North American wilderness, and according to Farmer's Almanac, this is where the Wolf Moon gets its name.

When Does The Wolf Moon Take Place?

If you're trying to mark the Wolf Moon in your calendar, you've gotta know when the showdown takes place, right? According to Farmer's Almanac, the Wolf Moon takes place on January 21, 2019 at exactly 12:16 a.m. EST. However, you don't have to wait all night to watch the lunar spectacular, because a few hours before the Wolf Moon officially takes place is when the total lunar eclipse happens.

If you'd like to watch every single stage of the total lunar eclipse, TimeAndDate.com has listed when each one is slated to occur. If you're in the Eastern Time Zone, you'll especially want to make sure you're watching the blood moon between Jan. 20, 11:41 p.m. and Jan. 21, 12:43 a.m., because this time frame will be when the eclipse is at its maximum state.

How Will The Wolf Moon Affect You?

If you see the world in a more magical way, a full moon is more than just something pretty to look at in the sky, let alone a total lunar eclipse. According to astrology, this lunar event has a serious influence on not only your life, but the world at large. It is said that an eclipse brings rapid and unexpected change into your world. Whether these changes are so small you may not even notice them or so big that they take you for a spin, a blood moon signifies that a transformation is on the horizon.

Taking place in the expressive, creative, self-loving, and ostentatious fire sign Leo, this lunar eclipse will bring you closer to becoming the biggest and greatest version of yourself. However, things might seem strange before you get there.