Even if you don't follow the lunar cycle or pay attention to its spiritual effects, you can't help but stare in amazement at the moon's brightest form. However, if you do love the magic of it all, the full moon is a moment of culmination and revelation. It's when you witness the result of your intentions, receive major insight about your life, and sometimes, a full moon means a gift from the cosmos is on the way. If you're already intrigued, then you'll want to know how to see the Cold Moon 2018. Are you ready for another full moon to change your world?

While every full moon is special in its own right, the Cold Moon takes on an energy that might just be incomparable. According to Farmer's Almanac, the Cold Moon gets its name from Algonquin Native American tribes. Taking place in the month of December, it's when temperatures start to chill and the winter solstice announces the seasonal shift, which is why it's also known as the Long Nights Moon. However, my favorite thing about the Cold Moon is that it takes place in the affectionate, motherly, and sensitive sign of Cancer, which is the moon's ruling zodiac sign. Because the moon is most familiar with the sign of Cancer, it will be expressing itself the way it was meant to. Prepare for one of the most mystical full moons of the year.

When The Cold Moon 2018 Will Take Place

Now that you know more about the spiritual meaning of the Cold Moon, you're probably wondering when and how you can see it. In order to get a good view of any cosmic occurrence in the sky, it's imperative that you travel somewhere rural and devoid of light pollution. That way, there will be nothing to obscure your view of the stars and the moon beside it. And, remember, in order to be able to see the moon most clearly, you should also allow at least 15 to 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to total darkness before getting a good look at it.

According to Space.com, the full Cold Moon will rise at 12:49 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Mark your calendars and plan for an extravagant lunar event, because the spiritual power of the Cold Moon is something you definitely don't want to miss.

How To Connect With The Cold Moon 2018 Spiritually

This full moon is marked by gorgeous astrological transits. For one thing, Venus — planet of love and romance — will be forming a trine with Neptune — planet of dreams, compassion, and illusions. The energy in the stars is something you'll definitely want to take advantage of.

One way to use the energy of the Cold Moon is to make moon water. Lay a jar of water out beneath the gaze of the moon at night and allow the lunar light to filter into the water. The next morning, collect your water. You can use it to charge your crystals, add it to a bath, drink it (as long as its safe), or anoint it to your wrists for a boost of magic.

If you're trying to do something simpler than making moon water, you could set an intention while watching the Cold Moon, visualize your intention coming true, and then meditate on the energy of the Cold Moon infusing your spirit. You could also manifest your intention by journaling about it and allow insight from within to flow onto the page.

Of course, one thing you should definitely do is set your crystals out to be charged by the Cold Moon. Not every full moon is marked by such positive energy, so don't miss the perfection of the Cold Moon.