There's nothing I love more than a cosmic event to look forward to. Whether it's a full moon brightening the night sky with its intense glow or a series of shooting stars to remind you of the magic that surrounds you, I'm always setting aside time to bask in nature's wonders. There's no simpler pleasure in life, am I right? With a couple of eclipses happening this July, this is one of the most exciting and mystical things that can happen in the sky. Because you won't want to miss it, I bet you're already wondering if you can see the total solar eclipse in Cancer 2019 from where you live. In short? Maybe.

Before getting to that, let's talk about what a solar eclipse actually is. This cosmic occurrence always takes place on the new moon phase of the lunar cycle, and according to TimeAndDate.com, it's when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth which obscures the sun's light from view and darkens the atmosphere. Also, have you ever noticed how, even during a total solar eclipse, the moon never covers the sun completely? There's always an outline of solar light surrounding the shadow. As TimeAndDate.com explains, this is because the moon's shadow is smaller than the sun and couldn't possibly obscure it completely.

So, now that that's settled, let's answer the million-dollar question: Will you actually be able to see it?

Where Will The Total Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

Taking place on July 2, 2019 at 3:16 p.m. EST, this eclipse will be visible to you if you're watching from certain areas of Chile and Argentina, as told by TimeAndDate.com. However, not all parts of the world able to view the eclipse will see it as a total eclipse. TimeAndDate.com also explains that locations in the Pacific and South America, such as areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Brazil, will see this as a partial solar eclipse.

So, if you're like me and you'll be in the United States during this cosmic occurrence, you'll have to be watching it in spirit rather than in person. The next eclipse visible from North America unfortunately won't take place until 2020. However, did you know that, according to astrology, the eclipse will still affect you whether you can see it or not?

What Does It Mean Astrologically?

An eclipse is a galvanizing event in astrology that has the power to reshape your life completely. This is when the universe intervenes and pushes you in a different direction or shakes you out of your comfort zone so you can endure change. The reason for this has to do with the fact that an eclipse triggers the lunar nodes, which symbolize your ultimate destiny. In essence, an eclipse is the harbinger of so much change because they blast you forward, taking you much closer to your destiny than you were before. Of course, change is scary, so despite how exciting an eclipse is, it can be quite an overwhelming time.

Taking place in Cancer, which is an emotional and compassionate water sign, this total solar eclipse has the power to change your heart. What do you care about? What are you sensitive about? Are you being nurtured? Are you putting yourself in a position to be loved? These are questions that will crop up around this time, so take note of the themes and situations in your life in the weeks surrounding this solar eclipse.

So, whether you can see the solar eclipse in person or not, know it's still affecting your spirit in a very powerful way, and you're not alone. The whole world will know its mysterious impact.