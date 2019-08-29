Have you ever been in the middle of a great conversation on Bumble, only to have the person totally disappear from your chat history? It’s happened to me before, and it’s super confusing. Like, did this person delete the app, or did they ghost me? Was it because I made a lame attempt at flirting? (Probably.) I wanted to know whether it’s possible to see if you’re blocked or unmatched on Bumble — and unfortunately, it’s a little more complicated than you might think.

The tough thing about dating apps is that you only have access to your matches through the chat feature. When you first connect with someone, you probably don’t have their number, and you might not even know how to find them on social media (unless you’re an expert-level stalker, which… no shame in that game). But when the person you’re talking to disappears from the chat, you often have no other way of contacting them. It’s effectively the end of the road for any potential IRL connection. Ugh.

In times like this, you may be wondering how to tell whether the person unmatched you. Sadly, it’s not quite that easy. A spokesperson for Bumble tells Elite Daily that when someone unmatches you, you won’t get a notification — they’ll just cease to appear in your chat queue. This can also happen when someone deletes their account, when they block you, or when Bumble blocks them. So honestly, it’s a little tough to tell what happens when the person disappears.

Shutterstock

In some ways, though, this is good news. You can unmatch or block people without them ever having to know you’ve done it, which gives you the freedom to remove yourself from conversations that make you uncomfortable. The Bumble representative explains that if you unmatch someone, your conversation with them will disappear, but you might end up seeing them again as you’re swiping through potential matches. If you block someone, however, you can guarantee you won’t see them again on the app.

You should never feel like you can’t block or unmatch someone because they’ll get angry with you. So in reality, this Bumble policy makes sense. By not telling people when they’ve been unmatched or blocked, they’re protecting the privacy of users who need to make the best decision for themselves.

But if you’re on the receiving end of a disappearing match, it can feel hurtful. Why would they have vanished out of the blue? When this happens, try not to attribute it to anything you did wrong. The person could have disappeared for a variety of reasons. Maybe they deleted their account altogether! Whatever the case, you should never blame yourself when a match ghosts you. That’s on them to figure out what they need.

And with that door firmly closed, you have space to keep swiping through more potential matches. When you meet the right person, it’ll be easy and natural to communicate — and hopefully, you’ll be able to move into texting soon and get off the app completely. Who knows? You might even delete your own account someday and leave those other matches in the dust.