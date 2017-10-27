Sometimes, I like to imagine what life would be like if I hadn't quickly and carelessly swiped left on that guy on a dating app who I'm fairly certain was actually my soulmate. Losing people online and wondering how you can find them in the vast darkness that is cyberspace is a real phenomenon. Have you ever accidentally unmatched with someone on Bumble and then desperately sought them out again? Well, you're not alone. It's a pretty common occurrence. Online dating is still a new technology, after all. It's not foolproof!

I once matched with my ex on Bumble (we met on the app, started dating, and subsequently broke up) and I started to use the app as a tracking device to constantly keep tabs on his location. "This is nuts," I thought to myself while chronicling his longitude and latitude. Eventually, I realized my behavior was toxic, so I unmatched him. A few weeks later, though, he showed up in the algorithm again. You might be wondering what the point of this story is. Basically, it is that A) I'm kind of bonkers, and B) if you purposely or accidentally unmatch with people, all hope is not lost.

A Bumble spokesperson tells Elite Daily that the app actually resurfaces old matches purposely. “Coming across a potential Bumble profile that you’re interested in and accidentally unmatching with them can feel devastating!” the spokesperson explains. “Luckily, unmatched profiles will eventually reappear in your queue so users have a second chance at connecting with someone that they might have missed the first time around.”

Shutterstock

Anyway, this debacle happened to comedian and Bumble user Amanda Van Nostrand, who accidentally unmatched the potential love of her life and tweeted at Bumble about how to find them again. She wanted a quick fix.

Unfortunately, there wasn't a super-fast, easy solution that would definitely work. However, Bumble responded explaining that if you uninstall the app and reinstall it again, your match/soulmate could potentially show up once more.

This kind of #BumbleFail is not even that uncommon. One Reddit user wrote about the same dilemma:

I dragged my finger the wrong way when trying to read our conversation and accidentally unmatched us! We had a date set up for Saturday but did not exchange numbers... I'm trying not to be bummed out. Is there anything I can do? I've tried searching FB For name + location but nothing pops up. Help!!

— /u/Oopsunmatched

In fact, there were a lot of threads that started this way. And some fellow Bumble users had their own advice on how to re-find the one who got away.

Delete And Reinstall Bumble, Or Just Try Another App

Delete and start swiping again. You will see him again assuming you have the same preferences set. The same thing happened to me (mentioned we should meet this week for drinks, no date set), except I found him on OKC (I'm using both apps at the moment) and decided to message him there and gave him my number. To my surprise, he never called or texted to set up a date.

— /u/ForeverUncleann

See, I knew there was an advantage to being on every single dating app at once!

Wait For Your Missed Match To Re-Swipe On You

They'll show up again in your matches. It might be a while though. And they'll need to re swipe on you.

— /u/Spacemilk

Shutterstock

Delete Your Profile And Remake It

If the user deletes their profile and activates again then they will definitely show up again. Rare occasions will I see someone's profile again. I came across a friend's profile a couple of times over a period of time.

— /u/SatchBoogie1

But be warned: This method is not endorsed by Bustle. “We actually advise against deleting and recreating your profile,” the Bustle spokesperson says. “You can lose other existing matches and the conversations you’ve had with them.”

Create A New Facebook Profile

They'll show up 'eventually' where eventually=weeks. Create a new Facebook account, a separate Bumble profile, find them again and hope they match back. I've just done this after accidentally unmatching, but no, they haven't replied.

— /u/Reddituser654321

Long story short: If you accidentally unmatched someone on Bumble, don't freak out. You can find them again. “At the end of the day, the key to finding the profile you unmatched with is to practice a little bit of patience,” the Bumble spokesperson explains. “It may take some time before the potential match reappears in your feed. While you’re waiting for the profile to reappear on Bumble Date, you can always hop to Bumble BFF or Bizz to see if you can cultivate new friendships or expand your business network. By the time you’re ready to come back to Bumble Date, the person you unmatched with might be back in your queue!”

Author John Steinbeck once wrote, "Nothing good gets away," when it comes to love, and I'd like to think that goes for Bumble matches, too.

Additional reporting by Elite Daily staff.