Have you ever been in the middle of a great conversation on Bumble, only to have the person totally disappear from your chat history? It’s happened to me before, and it’s super confusing. Like, did this person delete the app, or did they ghost me? Was it because I made a lame attempt at flirting? (Probably.) And while you might want to see if you’re blocked or unmatched on Bumble, it's probably for the best that you can’t. A spokesperson for Bumble tells Elite Daily that when someone unmatches or blocks you, you won’t get a notification — they’ll just cease to appear in your chat queue.

In some ways, this is good news. It means you can unmatch or block people without them ever having to know you’ve done it, which gives you the freedom to remove yourself from conversations that make you uncomfortable. However, you should know that that — though your match will never actually receive any written indication that you've X-ed them out of your life — they may be able to figure it out. Just as social media indicates when you've been blocked, whenever you unmatch or block someone on Bumble (or vice versa), your conversation with them can no longer be accessed. And while that may just confuse the other person, it also can potentially tip them off as to what really happened.

Keep in mind also that conversations don’t just disappear after someone blocks or unmatches the other person. This can also happen when someone deletes their account or when Bumble blocks them. So while it’s natural to assume you’ve been blocked or unmatched after your Bumble conversation disappears, try not to take it personally — they may have just decided Bumble isn’t for them. It’s also possible the unmatching was totally unintentional, because that happens, too.

According to the Bumble rep, if you unmatch someone (or if someone unmatched you), your convo with them will disappear, but you might end up seeing them again as you’re swiping through potential matches. That means if you accidentally unmatched someone on Bumble, you haven’t blown your chance with them just yet. “Coming across a potential Bumble profile that you’re interested in and accidentally unmatching with them can feel devastating!” another spokesperson for Bumble previously told Elite Daily. “Luckily, unmatched profiles will eventually reappear in your queue so users have a second chance at connecting with someone that they might have missed the first time around.” It will take some time and patience, but it’s possible to find that person you unmatched a second time.

If you block someone, however, you can guarantee you won’t see them again on the app (and, of course, same goes for if someone blocks you). Blocking is a permanent action, so if a user is making you uncomfortable, you can forever bid them adieu with the push of a button, and they won’t ever be the wiser.

While you may wish you knew for sure whether your match ghosted you, blocked you, unmatched you, or simply parted ways with Bumble, the dating app’s policy not to disclose this info makes sense. By not telling people when they’ve been unmatched or blocked, Bumble is protecting the privacy of users who need to make the best decision for themselves. And with that door firmly closed, you have space to keep swiping through more potential matches. When you meet the right person, it’ll be easy and natural to communicate — and hopefully, you’ll be able to move into texting soon and get off the app completely.

Who knows? You might even delete your own account someday and leave those other matches in the dust.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.