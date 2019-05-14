Riverdale may be the definition of a nail-biting, anxiety-invoking TV show (read: The Black Hood and The Gargoyle King are BFFs, and don't even get me started on Edgar Evernever), but apparently, it's also the breeding ground for some pretty amazing celebrity couples. In October 2018, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, who play love interests on the show, made their relationship Instagram official, and have since continued to remind everyone how in love they are with adorable photos and comments. Camila Mendes' message to Charles Melton on the day of the premiere for his newest movie, The Sun Is Also A Star, was absolutely heartwarming, tear-jerking, beautiful, and just all-around perfect.

On May 13, Mendes posted a trailer of Melton's new movie on her Instagram, and essentially wrote him a love letter as the caption. She started by reminiscing about when Melton first told her about the movie. Then, Mendes segued into how she feels about him, his passion, how proud she is of her boyfriend, and even gave fans a glimpse at their relationship back when they were still just friends. Honestly, it was probably one of the sweetest, most public messages I've ever seen between these two celebs.

"i remember the day @melton told me about this project. we were still just friends then. he hadn’t even been cast yet. they hadn’t even started casting. all he told me was 'i'm going to play this role, i am daniel bae.' aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is. i'm probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he'd often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. he taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn't. it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i'm so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can't wait for the world to see what you're capable of ♥️ happy premiere day!! #thesunisalsoastar

C'mon! You can't tell me that precious message didn't leave you in tears. (I mean, you can, I guess, but I disagree!) Anyways, Mendes and Melton made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala. But these Riverdale costars first sparked dating rumors in back in September 2018, when Mendes posted a group picture on Instagram that she and Melton looked incredibly cozy in. A month later, both Mendes and Melton made their relationship Instagram official and have kept sharing way-too-adorable pictures with each other on their respective pages since. Here's hoping for more sweet moments like these for Melton and Mendes as a couple. (And me, honestly.)