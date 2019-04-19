Camila Mendes & Charles Melton's Astrological Compatibility Says Their Love Will Last

While Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's real-life romance will always have a piece of my heart, I think Camila Mendes and Charles Melton may have become my new favorite IRL Riverdale relationship. They heat up the screen as Veronica and Reggie, but behind the scenes, they're even cuter. (If you can imagine.) Plus, when you take Camila Mendes and Charles Melton's astrological compatibility into account, their chemistry makes even more sense. Mendes was born June 29, under the sign of Cancer, and Melton's birthday is January 4, which makes him a Capricorn. These two are opposing signs, but they're drawn together like magnets that make a perfect fit.

Mendes and Melton first sparked rumors of an on-set romance when they were spotted getting awfully cozy on a yacht on Mendes’ Instagram in early September 2018, and by the end of that month E! reported that the were, in fact, dating, citing an eyewitness who spied them kissing at a movie theater. “Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder,” said the source. “As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!” Aww. In October, the couple made it official on Instagram. Since then, they have continued being adorable together on social media and attended various events as a couple, but that doesn't mean we can expect Mendes to start spilling all the intimate deets about their relationship anytime soon. As she explained in an interview with LA Confidential back in March, she prefers not to talk much about her relationship with Melton. “In my day-to-day life, I am an open book," Mendes said. "But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context. It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it.” Fair enough, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate on our own. Here is what we can guess about their relationship based on their astrological compatibility.

They have a very stable and natural connection. camimendes on Instagram Both signs place a high value on stability in a partner, so once they have forged a connection they will both work hard to protect and strengthen it. First, however, they have to get over their one real hurdle, and that is the fact that Cancer is the most emotional sign in the zodiac, while Cap is the least emotional. In a successful pairing they pull each other to the center, making this a beautifully balanced relationship. Cancer is able to draw out a warmer, more affectionate side and Capricorn, and Cap's steadiness allows Cancer to feel safe and confident. Both signs are able to recognize a good thing when they see it, so they will do what it takes to make sure they keep the relationship on a healthy path.

They are able to break down each other's respective walls. camimendes on Instagram Both Cancer and Capricorn are very skilled at building protective walls around themselves — ones that both keep people out and can be really isolating. For the Moon-ruled water sign Cancer, it's all about keeping their vulnerable and emotional heart hidden, whereas Saturn-ruled earth sign Capricorn’s armor is about being practical and keeping anyone who may waste their time and energy out. However, in one another they have found the perfect person to break through their walls. Capricorn's steadiness and patience helps Cancer bring down their defenses brick by brick, opening up in their own time, revealing their deeply compassionate nature and proving to Capricorn they are worthy of being allowed within their walls, too. This is not a connection that happens instantly in a burst of passion, but one that grows slowly at first and then all at once.