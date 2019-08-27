While Camila Cabello typically serves up sexy Cuban goddess, it looks like she chose the Video Music Awards to serve up some Greek goddess realness, too. If you haven't seen Camila Cabello's VMAs 2019 dress, prepare to ooh and ahh over her dreamiest look to date. Like, I have a feeling this was what she was wearing when Shawn Mendes decided he was falling for her, because she looks downright irresistible. Was he at the fitting? Are they even dating? Am I just making up rumors? To be clear, I can't confirm a damn thing, other than that she looks gorgeous.

While Camila Cabello is super sexy — hi, have you seen the "Señorita" music video?? — this year's look is a tad different from the looks she usually rocks, as she often opts for prom dress-esque tulle and ballgown silhouettes at award shows. Not this time, though! For the 2019 Video Music Awards, our girl decided to hit us with a real knockout of a dress, and she absolutely nailed the look. Cabello hit the VMAs red carpet wearing an all-white gown, complete with a plunging neckline, some gorgeous cut-outs, a flowing train, and all the Greek goddess vibes, from the knotted white fabric to the wavy, flowy locks.

She looks so beautiful, oh my goodness gracious:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can I give this look a 100 out of 10? Is that rating allowed?

She really showed up for Hot Girl Summer, am I right?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello's casual dark waves kept the look on brand, but still contributed to the Greek deity vibes we have going on here:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Had she paired this with a slicked-back ponytail with mad extensions a la Ariana Grande or any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Cabello would've been downright unrecognizable. True to her signature look, she instead opted for long, romantic waves with a natural finish. Her hair didn't look too "done," and that's why she was able to achieve peak Greek goddess, "I float around like this" vibes.

As for her glam, Cabello's look was dewy and fresh, with a mostly nude face and lots of highlighter:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering she wore a bold red lip last year, these fresh, glowy neutral vibes are totally different. I love it! TBH, this might just be the best she's ever looked. I don't want to speak too soon, but will she ever be able to top this?? Fingers crossed the future of Cabello will include many more great looks like this VMA slay.

At the 2018 VMAs, Cabello wore a gorgeous navy and white dress that was much subtler than this year's white-hot look:

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don't get me wrong, she killed it last year, too, but this year's dress is so much fiercer. Her style glow-up is really representative of her coming into her own as a sexy, confident, talented woman in music. We stan a queen who won't stop banging out hits! Right now, Cabello's sense of style is as good as her music, and that's saying a lot, because her songs are always stuck in my head. Bravo, Camila!