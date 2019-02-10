Tonight is the red carpets of all red carpets — at least so far as music industry award shows go. As expected, stunning look after stunning look took to the spotlight and Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys dress was certainly among the most glamorous. Since breaking from Fifth Harmony and launching her solo career in 2015, Cabello has gone on to prove herself as both a standalone performer and standout style star, and continues to bring the heat anytime she steps out for a major event. As per usual, she did not disappoint tonight.

While she wasn't nominated for any Grammys last year, Cabello certainly made an impact, both on stage and off. She arrived at the event wearing a stunning strapless red gown by Vivienne Westwood that was inspired by the flamenco dancer emoji, toting one of Westwood's signature orb clutches and with diamonds dripping from her ears. Her look was part old Hollywood glam, part modern muse, and totally won the red carpet.

Later in the night, Cabello changed into an all-white look consisting of wide-leg trousers and a crop top-slash-cape and took to the stage. Alongside Cyndi Lauper, Andra Day, Julia Michaels, and a chorus of other singers, she joined in on Kesha's performance of "Praying," which was in honor of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Following the emotional performance, Cabello went on to deliver a speech recognizing children of undocumented immigrants who are fighting to stay in the United States, also known as DREAMers. "I'm here on this stage tonight because, just like the DREAMers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope," she said. "They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly no part of my journey is any different from theirs."

Needless to say, Cabello made quite an impression at last year's Grammys, and this year will be no different. The singer is nominated for two awards, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, and she certainly came to win. She arrived in a sparkling fuchsia beaded long-sleeve gown by Armani Prive. The dress had a turtle neck, sweep train, structured shoulders, and an open back — a look so sparkly that I totally wouldn't mind wearing it to cry in the club. Cabello paired her pink shiny frock with tear drop-shaped earrings with pink and diamond stones by none other than Harry Winston.

For her Grammys glam, the singer wore her chocolatey brown locks tied loosely to the back in a low ponytail with her fringe bangs parted in the center. As far as her makeup, the Havana singer went with a glossy nude lip, peachy-toned cheeks, a thick, black, winged eyeliner and a bronze smoky eye.

Needless to say, Cabello slayed this year's Grammys looking pretty as ever in her shiny pink dress. Now, fingers crossed that the fuchsia frock gives her the luck that she needs to snag her first-ever solo Grammy wins.