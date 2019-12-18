Airport food is overpriced, but you've probably found yourself begrudgingly eating a $25 burger while waiting to board your flight. Throw in a flight delay and you could easily spend $50 before the plane takes off. With Burger King's new "Delay Your Way" holiday promo, you could turn an annoying flight delay into a free Impossible Whopper.

With the holidays fast approaching, BK is preparing to ease the pain of flight delays during this busy travel season. From Wednesday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Dec. 30, anyone experiencing a flight delay at a U.S. airport can turn their bad luck into a free meal. All you need to do is download the BK App, enter your the number of your delayed flight on the "Delay Your Way" screen, and you'll receive a coupon for a free Impossible Whopper.

There is a limit of one free Impossible Whopper per customer, but if you do experience a delay and get your coupon, you can redeem it at any participating Burger King location on or before Jan. 6, 2020. If you're not registered on the BK App, you'll also have to complete that free registration before you get an Impossible Whopper coupon for your flight delay.

If you're not familiar with the Impossible Whopper, it's Burger King's foray into the meat-alternative arena. The fast food chain first introduced it in April 2019. It's made with all the same ingredients as the Whopper you know and love — tomato, mayo, lettuce, ketchup, pickles, and onions — but the beef patty is replaced with a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods.

The Impossible Whopper is currently available at BK locations nationwide, but if you're looking to enjoy it as vegan alternative to the meaty sandwich, you should know it's still cooked on the same grill as the chicken and meat products. Customers can ask the restaurant to prepare the vegan patty in the oven and assemble the sandwich without mayo away from the standard assembly area if they want a truly vegan Impossible Whopper. Vegan or not, the Impossible Whopper is here to ease the stress caused by your flight delays this holiday.