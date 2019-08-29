While I'm quite literally melting amidst this never-ending heat, all I want are "summery foods" — salads, sandwiches, and basically anything I don't need to turn on the oven in my stuffy kitchen will totally suffice. And if you, too, are looking for something refreshing, look no further than Burger King's Chicken Caesar Sandwiches. They are definitely about to make for a dream end-of-summer meal.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Burger King launched a new line of fresh sandwiches which are bound to cater to your summer palate: Chicken Caesar Sandwiches. According to the brand, customers can now choose between Spicy, Crispy, and Grilled Chicken. Each sandwich is comprised of a 100% white meat chicken filet, making for a seriously delicious sammie. TBH, I don't think I'll be able to decide on just one — I'll probably end up trying them all.

To start, the new Spicy Chicken Caesar Sandwich features a chicken filet that's battered and breaded with bold, spicy flavoring, according to the brand. It's topped with an array of fresh lettuce, tomato, creamy Caesar sauce, and bacon, before getting a generous sprinkle of shaved parmesan cheese. All of that is served on a potato bun, coming out to $5.49.

Next up is the chain's new Crispy Chicken Caesar Sandwich. According to Burger King, it features a breaded chicken filet that's topped with all the goods: lettuce, tomato, creamy Caesar sauce, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese, and it's served on a potato bun. Like its spicy counterpart, the Crispy Chicken Caesar Sandwich also comes out to $5.49. Not bad.

Finally, we have the chain's new Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich. According to the burger chain, it features a grilled chicken filet that's flavorfully seasoned before getting topped off with lettuce, tomato, Caesar sauce, bacon, and shaved parmesan cheese, and is served on a potato bun. This one is served at the slightly steeper price of $5.99.

Burger King has seriously started raising the bar in terms of its menu in the last few months. Its Maple Waffle Sandwiches, for example, make for the breakfast of my dreams. You can choose from Sausage, Egg & Cheese, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, and Ham, Egg & Cheese, and it's all sandwiched between two warm, sweet waffles. They're only in testing right now, but fingers crossed that the brand ends up doing a wide release soon.

The chain also did a wide release of its meatless Impossible Whopper a few weeks back. In case you haven't heard about the Impossible Whopper, it's a plant-based version of Burger King's classic sandwich, which uses the ever-popular Impossible Burger patty. If you haven't already tried one for yourself, I say go for it — chances are you won't even be able to tell the difference.

Burger King's new Chicken Caesar sandwiches are definitely the summer snack of my wildest dreams. Between Crispy, Spicy, and Grilled, there are so many delicious options, and all of the fresh veggies will definitely make for an extra light meal. If you need me, I'll be eating these in the park... nowhere near my oven.