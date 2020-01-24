Burger King brought back its 2 for $6 meal deal, and there's an updated menu to go with it. Burger King's 2 for $6 deal menu includes the go-to bites you love, and now, you can add the Impossible Whopper. Going plant-based on a budget is totally an option now.

As of Thursday, Jan. 16, Burger King's 2 for $6 deal is back at participating locations for a limited time. The meal deal has come and gone throughout the years, occasionally including new items, but this is the first time the Impossible Whopper has been included. The 2020 version of the 2 for $6 deal includes four options: the Impossible Whopper, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Whopper. The addition of the Impossible Whopper changes the game for those who want to save money while eating plant-based proteins.

With the 2 for $6 deal, you can get any combination of items you like, so it's actually possible to order two Impossible Whoppers. Or, maybe you want two chicken sandwiches, in which case you could order a Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a Crispy Chicken Sandwich — all for just $6. The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich are made with a seasoned and breaded white meat chicken and topped with tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise between a potato bun. The only difference is in the seasoning of the chicken filets; the spicy version kicks it up a notch with a bolder blend.

The Impossible Whopper came to Burger King locations nationwide in August 2019, after making its debut in St. Louis a few months earlier. Similar to the classic Whopper, The Impossible Whopper has a sesame seed bun, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and white onion. The spread still includes both mayo and ketchup, so it isn't entirely vegan. The difference is in the patty, which consists of plant proteins such as soy, instead of beef.

Fans of the Impossible burger should also keep an eye out for Burger King's Impossible Croissan’wich, which is set for a test run this month in select markets. The breakfast option will have an Impossible plant-based sausage patty, eggs, and American cheese inside a croissant. Although it's just a test, if the Impossible Croissan’wich does well, it could be a permanent breakfast offering at participating Burger Kings.

In the meantime, pick up an Impossible Whopper with the 2 for $6 deal.