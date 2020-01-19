It's time to turn up the heat this winter by scoring an awesome deal at Burger King. Burger King's 2 for $6 deal is back for 2020, and with a big addition: The Impossible Whopper is now part of the lineup of menu items you can choose from. It's the perfect opportunity for fans looking to chow down on a plant-based burger on the cheap this season.

Burger King added the Impossible Whopper to the popular 2 for $6 deal, which returned to participating restaurants nationwide on Friday, Jan. 16. During the promotion, you'll be able to be choose between four menu items: the Impossible Whopper, Spicy Crispy Chicken, Crispy Chicken, and Whopper sandwich. That means you could easily pair the Impossible Whopper with Spicy Crispy Chicken for a satisfying meal that'll only cost you 6 bucks. The deal is only available for a limited time, so make sure to seize the opportunity to indulge in the affordable menu items while you can.

Burger King's Impossible Whopper rolled out at restaurants nationwide in August 2019. It's a delicious meatless burger with a flame-grilled patty that's made entirely from meatless organic materials, like soy. As with the traditional Whopper, it's topped with juicy tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun. It's important to note that though the Impossible Whopper is a great vegetarian option, it's not vegan friendly since it includes mayonnaise, which is made with eggs. The menu item has gotten tons of praise from customers. One Twitter user, @SteelLonghorns3, shared, "It did not taste like a traditional Whopper to me. However, it was really good and, I would order it again."

Courtesy of Burger King

The fast food chain is also preparing to test the Impossible Croissan’wich, which, like the Impossible Whopper, features a plant-based sausage patty. As a solid breakfast option for vegetarians, the Impossible Croissan'wich also includes eggs and melted American cheese on a croissant. Burger King will test the menu item at participating restaurants in five markets later in January, so I'd keep an eye out for more news on the fast food chain's plant-based options.