In my opinion, you can't go wrong with deep-fried cheese. Whether its a mozzarella stick or a fried cheese ball of some sort, it's A-OK in my book. If you agree, then you'll probably be excited about Burger King Spain's new Feta Cheese Bites. Apparently, they're exactly what they sound like: irresistible pieces of deep-fried feta. For reference, feta cheese is the white-and-crumbly Greek delicacy that's usually sprinkled onto salads or used on a sandwich. This is the first time I've ever heard about fried feta cheese, and I really want to give it a try.

If you also want to try Burger King's Feta Cheese Bites, then you might want to book a vacation... because they aren't available in the United States. According to Brand Eating, the deep-fried snack was released in Spain, which might be thousands of miles away (depending on where you live). Still, you can enjoy the fried cheese from afar while snacking on Burger King's Mozzarella Sticks, which are available stateside. Fried cheese is fried cheese, am I right?

Still, the Feta Cheese Bites take fried cheese to the next level. Once you learn more about 'em, you'll want to book a trip to Spain ASAP.

As I previously mentioned, the Feta Cheese Bites at Burger King locations in Spain are pieces of feta cheese that are deep fried and served in small circular bites, per Brand Eating. The publication relates their shape to Burger King's Cheesy Tots, which have a similar look (I totally agree). FYI, the beloved Cheesy Tots were only on Burger King's menu for a limited time, but hopefully they'll be back soon.

As you could imagine, the Feta Cheese Bites come with a dipping sauce side (because dipping sauces are pretty much essential). Per Brand Eating, the cheesy snacks are complimented by a cup of Heinz honey mustard. As someone who loves honey mustard, I think it sounds like the perfect flavor combo. If you agree (and you're currently visiting Spain), then go ahead and give the Feta Cheese Bites a try.

If you're in the United States, though, don't be sad. There's a new item on the U.S. Burger King menu that sounds just as tasty as the Feta Cheese Bites. I'm talking about BK's new Crispy Taco, which was released in early July 2019.

Yes, everyone, the burger hub you know and love is selling tacos. The brand new offering, which is currently featured on Burger King's menu under "Chicken & More," is made with a tortilla shell that's stuffed with seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and taco sauce. It's the perfect snack for anyone who's celebrating Taco Tuesday (or taco any day, that is). Plus, it's only $1.

Chris Finazzo, president of the North America Burger King Corporation, talked about the new taco in a press release. He said, "We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide. The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot."

Sure, tacos are delicious — but if you're still craving some Feta Cheese Bites, cross your fingers and hope that they'll be available stateside in the future.