Whenever I think about Burger King, burgers obviously come to mind. The restaurant is basically known for its famous selection of Whoppers and savory sandwiches, but it looks like there's a new item on the menu that's about to steal the spotlight. (FYI, it isn't a burger.) I'm talking about Burger King's new $1 Crispy Taco. Yes, you read that correctly: There's a taco available at Burger King, and it sounds just as delicious as every other burger on the menu. After you learn more about it, you'll be running to BK for your next Taco Tuesday celebration.

Burger King officially unveiled its Crispy Taco on Tuesday, July 9, which means you can get a head start on your taco-eating festivities. According to the company, the savory snack is now available at Burger King restaurants nationwide (hooray). Therefore, you can visit your local BK and order a Crispy Taco alongside your go-to burger. Heck, you can even order the Crispy Taco by itself if you want to. It's that good, you guys.

Here's the beauty of it, though: The Crispy Taco only costs $1, which means you can round up your spare change and grab one whenever you're craving it. It's a freaking delicious deal, to say the least.

Now, you're probably wondering why its so dang delicious. That's totally fair, because tacos aren't usually on Burger King's menu. Still, it sounds like these snacks are about to give OG taco joints a run for their money. According to the company, each new Crispy Taco features a crunchy tortilla that's filled to the brim with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese (you know, the classic taco goodies). Then, those toppings are drizzled with taco sauce, per the company.

As you could imagine, bringing tacos to Burger King is a pretty big deal — and Chris Finazzo, president of the North America Burger King Corporation, agrees. He talked about the new menu item in a press release, and said, "We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide. The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot."

As Finazzo said, this isn't the first time tacos have been on the menu at Burger King — but it has been a while. According to Business Insider, tacos were on BK's menu back in 2010. However, unlike the new Crispy Tacos, those ones were only available at participating locations and used American cheese instead of cheddar, per Brand Eating.

Now, taco lovers across the nation can snack on Crispy Tacos for $1. However, there are a few more things that you should know before you grab your change and buy one. According to Burger King, the Crispy Tacos will only be available for a limited time (so get 'em while they're on the menu). Apparently, the tacos will also cost more than $1 in Alaska and Hawaii — so if you live in one of those states, bring some extra cash with you.

With that being said, find your local Burger King restaurant and plan your upcoming Taco Tuesdays accordingly.