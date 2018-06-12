IHOP wreaked havoc in the restaurant industry when its capital "P" was flipped to a lowercase "b" on Monday, June 11. The International House of Pancakes became the International House of Burgers, and food establishments haven't been taking the change lightly. Most competing restaurants have roasted the former pancake house on Twitter, but one eatery took it step further. The original burger haven, Burger King, is roasting IHOP's new name by calling itself "Pancake King" on social media. The shade is way too real.

Before we get any further, let me make this clear: There doesn't seem to be any real "bad blood" between the two restaurants, and it's safe to assume this is just a joke. With that being said, you have to admit that Burger King's name change is pretty hilarious. I can't really blame the company for doing it, either. IHOb jacked its signature "burger" name, so it was kind of like an even trade... right? Either way, Burger King didn't permanently change its name like IHOb did. Instead, the fast food establishment simply changed its imagery and username on social media. For instance, Burger King's Twitter name is now "Pancake King," and their Facebook profile picture is their new "Pancake King" logo.

See? It's only a joke (a funny one, at that).

Burger King

That isn't where the trolling stops, though. Burger King's Twitter bio now says, "The official Tweets of Pancake King USA." The cover photos on both BK's Twitter and Facebook pages have even been changed to a sweet stack of fluffy pancakes with a faded Burger King logo in the background. TBH, it's making me hungry, and I don't know whether I should go to IHOb or Burger King for a short stack. This name change is confusing, I'm not gonna lie.

At the time of publication, IHOb hasn't responded to Burger King's social media change. However, it responded to Wendy's when its Twitter account trolled IHOb harder than ever before. Following IHOb's name change, Twitter users started asking Wendy's if the company was "just gonna let @IHOb sell burgers" on its block. Of course, Wendy's responded, and it was one of the biggest burns I've witnessed on social media in a long time.

The account said, "Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard."

I can imagine IHOb seeing their tweet and looking a little bit like this:

That wasn't the end, though. Wendy's kept tweeting about IHOb as if the pancake-gone-burger-house was the new kid on the block. A tweet that followed read, "Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better." YIKES. TBH, Burger King's stunt isn't looking to bad right now.

Based off Twitter, Wendy's tweeted once more, saying, "Can't wait to try a burger from the place that decided pancakes were too hard." This, my friends, is when IHOb chimed in.

Following the salty tweet, IHOb said, "We don't want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world." Touché, IHOb, touché.

After IHOb joined in on the tweets, Wendy's offered a truce. The company tweeted, "Welcome to the neighborhood," with a winking emoji face. Yup, that's it. I suppose all is well in the realm of Wendy's and IHOb, and I can finally sleep again.

However, I am still waiting to see what IHOb says about Burger King's — or, um, Pancakes King's — social media makeover. While we wait, you should go try some of IHOb's new Ultimate Steakburger selections to see what all of the commotion is about.