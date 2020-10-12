Oct. 13, 2020 marks a special day in the BTS fandom: Jimin's 25th birthday. ARMYs trended various hashtags like #HappyBirthdayJimin, #JiminBornToShine, and #OurOctoberPrince to celebrate, and RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook honored the birthday boy on Twitter as well. BTS’ tweets for Jimin’s 25th birthday will make fans smile because they're full of inside jokes and messages of appreciation.

Jimin's 25th birthday came right after BTS performed two back-to-back Map Of The Soul ON:E virtual concerts on Oct. 10 and 11. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS couldn't go on tour this year, so they gave fans an online performance instead. The event meant so much to Jimin that he cried. "Hearing your cheers is the most beautiful sound for us, it’s our strength, and our everything. It’s what we work and live for," he said during BTS' closing remarks.

Jimin and ARMYs clearly have a lot of love for each other, so when his birthday came around, fans wasted no time getting to work on the celebrations. To show how much they care, ARMYs streamed and purchased his Map of the Soul: 7 track "Filter" as much as they could. Eventually, they helped the song re-enter the U.S. iTunes Songs Chart, and surpass 200,000 sold units in the country.

Afterward, it was BTS' turn to celebrate Jimin. Suga was the first to send messages of congratulations to the birthday boy, writing, "Jwimin-ah happy birthday! I hope today is a happy day #HappyBdayJimin #ItsSugaHyung #HappyBirthdayJimin #Irreplaceable," via a fan translation.

"Why did you write irreplaceable," Jimin hilariously wrote back. (Fans discovered it was a reference toward Suga and Jimin's 2016 "Tony Montana" performance.)

An anonymous member then wrote, "Jjimina #HappyJiminDay," alongside a candid shot of the birthday boy.

"Happy birthday #HappyJiminDay," another member wrote, followed by a video of Jimin dancing.

Next up was J-Hope's tweets for Jimin. "Let's always be happy and healthy #HappyJiminDay," he wrote, alongside a clip of the pair hanging out together.

J-Hope also shared another video of himself and Jimin having fun.

Jin chose to write his message on a paper towel. "Jimin-ah Happy birthday," he wrote.

Both BTS and ARMYs worked hard to make this a birthday Jimin will remember forever.