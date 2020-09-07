The ARMY can't get enough of BTS' incredibly good looks. Since they're constantly changing their style, fans can't wait to see which fashion trend they take on next. Lately, they've been rocking '70s and '80s-inspired outfits due to their colorful new single "Dynamite," but with the arrival of BTS’ latest Samsung Galaxy ad campaign photos, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are mixing it up once again. ARMYs will swoon once they see the group traded their retro-inspired clothing for sleek business attire that makes them look so suave.

BTS is the biggest boyband in the world, so it's no wonder they have so many partnerships with different brands. The group's collaboration with Samsung started around the same time they dropped their record-breaking Map of the Soul: 7 album in February. So far, the guys have promoted Samsung's Galaxy S20 smartphone, and they even worked with the company to launch a Galaxy S20+ BTS edition phone and Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition earbuds in July.

The products were a huge hit with fans because their purple casting referenced BTS' iconic "I purple you" line, which they say to fans to thank them for their support. Fans also appreciated the "galaxy" theme in the products' ads because it was a perfect nod toward BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona track "Mikrokosmos."

Now, the ARMY can't stop raving over BTS' latest Samsung ad campaign. On Monday, Sept. 7, the company shared a set of photos, showing the guys wearing dapper outfits while each holding a Galaxy Note 20 phone in their hands.

Of course, seeing the guys look so fresh made ARMYs swoon. "Namjoon Samsung ads scream hot CEO," one fan tweeted.

"SAMSUNG IS SUCH A BLESSING WITHOUT THEM WE WOULDN'T HAVE GOTTEN THIS SEOKJIN," another wrote.

"Jungkook in their Samsung Galaxy endorsement is always a serve," someone else commented.

Take a look at more fan reactions below.

Based on all the tweets pouring in about the photos, Samsung really nailed it with its ad campaign, like always.