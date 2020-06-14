BTS has given ARMYs so much to be excited about this year, and we're barely six months into 2020. Despite having to postpone their upcoming Map of the Soul world tour, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V have remained hard at work delivering memorable virtual performances and speeches. Now, ARMYs will be able to get their hands on new, custom BTS merch that no fan is going to want to miss out on. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition phone and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition.

When BTS goes big, they go very big, and that's exactly what they did when they teamed up with Samsung. The new Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions will give ARMYs all they need to rep BTS 24/7.

From design to intimate details that only true ARMYs would notice, the items are sure to be the envy of everyone who sees it, ARMY or not. The exclusive items will be available for purchase starting on July 9, but until then, check out all of the features that the Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Phone: The Design

By simply holding your phone, other ARMYs will be able to spot you from a distance. The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition will feature a "new iconic purple heart design and a beautiful purple glass and metal exterior," according to Samsung's press release. Not to mention, when you purchase the device, it comes equipped with "decorative stickers for added personalization and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep."

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Phone: Custom Themes

Fans will never miss a beat since their BTS Galaxy will come with "pre-installed BTS-inspired themes." Weverse, the fan community platform, will be installed and ready to use.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Details

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case will come in purple and feature the band’s logo as well as their purple heart visuals. Just like the phone, the buds photo box will come filled with photo cards of the band.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition: Pre-orders

An unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com and Amazon.com starting on Friday, June 19 until supplies last. Fans who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition will get 50% off the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and a free, limited-edition BTS poster. ARMYs who pre-order both items

as well as one, free limited-edition poster featuring BTS. Pre-order both the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and get two free limited-edition posters. Pre-orders of the Galaxy Buds+ also come with a BTS wireless charger. These offers are for a limited time and while supplies last, terms and conditions apply.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ & Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition: Price

The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will run for $1249, while the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are priced at $199.