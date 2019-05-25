Just when you thought they couldn't get any bigger, the world-famous K-Pop group BTS hit another major milestone. The BTS boys, aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, recently hit 20 million followers on Twitter, which is a seriously huge deal. Needless to say, the boys took to Twitter to celebrate this tremendous success and BTS' RM's tweets celebrating 20 million followers on Twitter is honestly so sweet, and it's almost guaranteed to make ARMYs everywhere so emotional.

Unless you live under a rock far away from the rest of society, you're probably well aware of BTS' worldwide fame. But 20 million followers is a big deal for even the most popular artists in the world, which is why BTS' excited and heartwarming tweets about the milestone are all the more special. When the group hit 20 million followers on Saturday, May 25, BTS posted a tweet from the official BTS Twitter that, according to a fan translation, said, "I remember 6 years ago the 2000 followers," showing how much the group has grown in such a short period of time.

RM then took over the Twitter to personally thank the "20 million lights" following BTS on Twitter. According to a fan translation, RM wrote:

20 millions lights, 20 millions galaxies. Thank you so much, I love you and I miss you. I love you.

In another tweet featuring a photo of a leaf, RM talked about hitting 20 million followers and how, earlier in the year, he had made a wish to go to the Grammys, and it came true — all because of the fans and followers. According to a fan translation, he wrote:

My wish I hung up at a temple earlier this year..!! It’s late but I just thought to post it now. I made it come true together with you guys #Loveyou20000000.

Though BTS now has over 20 million followers on Twitter, the group has far more followers combined across social networks. BTS' Facebook page has 8.6 million likes and the Instagram account has just over 18 million followers, making their total follower count across social media networks close to 50 million.

If you need an explanation for why these seven boys attract so much international attention, look no further than BTS' performances themselves. For example, the boys performed "Make it Right" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, May 17, where they stunned the crowd with their flawless vocals and singing abilities, not to mention their chic and coordinated aesthetic. BTS is also a powerhouse of dance. A quick look at their 2019 Billboard Music performance of "Boy With Luv," or a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the boys rehearsing choreography for their song "Dionysus" proves that not only do they have the vocal chops, but they also have the moves.

As BTS continues to put out more music, sell out more stadiums, and grow its ARMY fanbase, it's inevitable that the group's Twitter following will grow even past 20 million, and I'm seriously here for it (and for the likely sweet AF message from the boys to follow).