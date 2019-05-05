BTS' Quotes About Jimin Reveal His Commitment To Artistry & Friendship Knows No Bounds

You know him. You love him. He's your boy, Jimin. The 23-year-old K-Pop sensation has been a fan-favorite ever since he hit the scene with his group BTS in 2013. Fans lose sleep at night thinking about meeting him one day. Others fall behind at work because they're too busy trying to learn his dance moves step by step. His band brothers — J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V — adore him just as much (if not more) than ARMYs do. BTS' quotes about Jimin prove he's as wonderful, talented, and humble in real life as we all suspect he is. Thank goodness.

While BTS continues to soar on the charts thanks to their new hit "Boy With Luv" and most recent comeback album Map of the Soul: Persona, Jimin continues to soar on my newsfeed. There's no denying the kid has charm for days. When people talk about the "it" factor, they must be talking about whatever Jimin has that makes him so damn likable. Below are a few quotes from BTS that attempt to define whatever "it" is.

On how hard he works:

During a special Q&A shared on BTS' YouTube channel in honor of their yearly FESTA celebration, Jin spoke highly about how hard Jimin works. He even called him "perfect."

Jin explained, "Jimin has given me the biggest influence. The way I see it, he's perfect."

Jin went on to say that when everyone else calls it quits for the day, Jimin continues to hone his craft. "He's perfect on stage, so I wonder how he's able to work tirelessly. Seeing Jimin work so hard — I practice with RM in the corner and when I'm tired, I take a look at Jimin. He's still working then," he said.

Catch the adorbs moment at the 27:17 mark in the video here!

BANGTANTV on YouTube

On what they can all learn from him:

In an interview for their We Love BTS special on Hulu Japan, Jungkook is translated as saying the biggest thing he and his bandmates can learn from Jimin is his aforementioned work ethic.

JK explained, "After debut, I said in an interview, 'I've never seen anyone practice this much during my trainee period,' and that person is Jiminie hyung." He added, "Jiminie hyung is that much [a] hard worker. There was countless crises, but even still, he's very popular among BTS, and he shows things by hard work... So that part, no one can deny that. And that is what we should learn from him."

On his vocals:

Among ARMYs, it seems to be common knowledge that Jimin was once a little insecure about his singing capabilities. He's grown so much over the many years BTS has been together, but in one clip from their 2018 series Burn The Stage, Suga and Jimin talk about his progression as a vocalist, and Suga even admits he prefers Jimin's voice to other bandmates.

"I'm not trying to say who is better than who," Suga explained. "I personally like Jimin's vocals. I like Jimin's voice better. It's my taste."

Watch the two talk about the singing specifics in the entire clip below or scrub to the 00:40 time-mark to see Suga dish out the compliment.

BTS ARMY L.S. on YouTube

On how good of a friend he is:

In their Hulu Japan special, all of the BTS boys were asked to discuss each member individually. When it came to talk about Jimin, J-Hope was translated as saying he is "a great performer but also an amazing friend."

V backed that up, explaining that one time Jimin said to him, "I can't help you but I can be strength to you." According to V, those words have stuck with him and inspired him to "grow as a person."

On his commitment to growth:

During his "Love Yourself ‘Her’ Behind" VLIVE livestream, RM opened up about how Jimin's popular solo song "Serendipity" came to be. Although RM wrote the lyrics, he revealed that Jimin put in a lot of hard work to elevate the vocals.

"Jimin said he wanted to break his own barriers," RM said about the recording process. "When you think of Jimin, he always sang high notes and the chorus [of our songs]. He asked me for advice on how to grow as an artist outside of that... I advised him by suggesting trying this and that, and Jimin asked me to recommend him a playlist of current vocal styles like Drake. So, I wrote it in a memo, took a screenshot of it, and sent it to Jimin.”

RM went on to play the guide version of "Serendipity" that he recorded to help Jimin record his version, but he says Jimin's version is "perfect," sharing:

You all have heard Jimin’s track many times and it’s perfect... I worked hard to make a guide because I heard Jimin was going to sing it, but it’s funny now that I listen to it.

On how truly freaking adorbs he is:

During an interview with Japanese magazine Exile, J-Hope and Jimin had a chance to speak about each other again, but this time as roommates.

J-Hope was translated as saying, "Jimin is very cute. He's always so cute. He's the kind of person born with a natural cuteness. And even though he's younger than me, he sometimes acts like a dependable older brother, which is another charming side of him."

On living with him:

Yet again, J-Hope coming in with the Jimin insight. In an interview with MORE Magazine Japan, the two boys talked about being the only members who still share a room (at least as of March 2018 when they did the interview). The BTS living space is apparently massive, but there are only six bedrooms to go around for the seven idols. Jimin and J-Hope took one for the team and decided to room together.

"We’ve been roommates for a long time now, and I think there’s a reason we’ve been able to stay together for so long," J-Hope said.

We naturally try to give way to the other and we can rely on each other. I’m the older one and Jimin really does listen to me well. We don’t usually say this to each other face-to-face, but I’m always grateful to him.

Me too, J-Hope. Me too.

On his giving personality:

In one episode of BTS' Bon Voyage, the boys were tasked with writing a sincere letter about how they felt about one of their bandmates and V wrote a letter to Jimin. In it, he opened up about how much emotional support Jimin gives to V and the people he loves in a letter that will literally make you shed a tear.

Here's how fans translated the letter:

Since our trainee days, we came to Seoul without a clue. We woke up, put on uniforms, and attended the school. We ate together, went to practice, and got back [to the] dorm. Then we talk at night. After such six years, you are now my dearest friend. Before our debut, you once got anxious about it. At that time, I had a company meeting. They asked me what I think if Jimin is on the team. I thought it over and said that you are there for me when I'm up or down, the one who laughed and cried with me. I said that I like such a good friend​ to debut with me as a team. It felt good to say that. And I am glad that I was able to debut with you. All our good memories made me happy. And I am sorry since I am always on the receiving end. When I'm in the bathroom to cry, you still cry with me. And you come to see me at dawn to laugh alongside me. You care about me and have me in your thoughts. You work hard for me and understand me. You listen to my concern and like me though I'm lacking. Let's walk on the road of happiness, love you buddy.

It's so beautiful and sincere! You can watch a little piece of the emotional moment below:

turthuls on YouTube

Clearly, Jimin's BTS brothers adore him as much as his ARMYs do. J-Hope nailed it on the head, he's just so cute!