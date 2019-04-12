BTS 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' Instagram Captions Are Perfect For Any Mood

BTS is currently taking over the world, in case you haven't noticed. Their new album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, just dropped on April 12, and it is a total work of art. It's pure freaking genius and filled with some seriously deep tracks about the human psyche and the masks we all wear to hide our true selves. So, it only makes sense that fans would want to co-opt some of the lyrics to punctuate their most emo posts on social media. Here are BTS Map Of The Soul: Persona Instagram captions for you to use when you're feeling all the feels about growing up and figuring out who you really are. (Or, if you just need some BTS content to populate your fan posts and party pics. No shame.)

The BTS ARMY speculated for weeks leading up to the album drop that the title Map of the Soul: Persona is actually a reference to Carl Jung, who was the founder of analytical psychology. See, Jung believed that there are four major archetypes of the human mind that make up one's personality as a whole: persona (!), shadow, anima/animus, and self.

He described the persona as our public image, or the mask we wear when we present ourselves to the world. And there are a ton of lyrics on Map Of The Soul: Persona about learning to take off those masks to reveal our true selves, and about the importance of remaining authentic while on the personal quest to be true to one's own personality and character.

If you want to get that deep, you can pull some of the more grandiose captions to accompany your BTS posts below. If you just need some great BTS content to populate your feeds, I've got you there, too.

Here are 20 BTS Instagram caption ideas to hold you over through this comeback:

1. Boy with Luv

2. Your every picture, I wanna have it by my pillow

3. I'm flying high in the sky. You got me high so fast.

4. I want to be with you for everything

5. From the moment I met you, my life was all you

6. You’re the star that turns ordinaries into extraordinaries

7. Just get drunk, Dionysus.

8. Art is also a drink.

9. Until the sun rises, where the party at?

10. A liquor in one hand, a Tyr sauce in another

11. One star in one person

12. Got alotta friends...

13. Love is nothing stronger than a boy with luv

14. You got me, I dream of you

15. The deeper the night, the brighter the starlight

16. One history in one person

17. Shining with 7 billion lights

18. We were saying the same thing

19. I couldn’t even say hi because my heart fluttered like crazy

20. I left home as if anything was possible when I opened that door

Of course, I'm sure you'll have a ton more ideas after you listen to that album for the millionth time. Keep a notepad open on your phone or computer and save your captions as your ideas come to you!

Congratulations, BTS. Your ARMYs are out here!