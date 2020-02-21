It's all about ARMYs. BTS fans are literally the most dedicated fandom out there, and their loyalty isn't lost on the group. Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V honored ARMYs on their Map Of The Soul: 7 album with a variety of songs that share their appreciation. Get prepared to tweet all about BTS' lyrics about ARMYs on Map Of The Soul: 7 because they prove exactly why fans are so passionate about the group.

From Twitter campaigns to get BTS more recognition at the Grammys, to constant tweets about the boy's talent, and everything in between, ARMYs go all out for the group. Well, when Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V got the chance to share their thanks to BTS fans on their latest album, they did not disappoint. The highly-anticipated record dropped on Friday, Feb. 21, and ARMYs quickly dissected all of the songs dedicated to them, because, well, they definitely deserve all the recognition.

So without further ado, let's take a look at all the lyrics about ARMYs on BTS' Map Of The Soul 7. And as BTS says on their track "Black Swan," do your thang, ARMYs, and let today be a BTS Twitter takeover.

"We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal"

In this song, the boys gave not-so-subtle thanks to their fandom for helping with their success, singing, "We had nothing but dreams / Nothing but foggy mornings when we opened our eyes / We stayed up all night to dance and sing / The endless music sheets."

They go on to croon: "We were only seven / But we have you all now."

"Moon"

Moon reads like a love letter from Jin, with a message to ARMYs who admire the boys and stand by them no matter what. The lyrics read: "You who stand by me / In the dark night and in the dark day / When you are sad / When you are sick / Just shining on me / I will be by your side / More brightly in the dark night."

"Louder Than Bombs"

The chorus of BTS' "Louder Than Bombs" seems to allude to fighting through the stress and pain that comes with fame in order to please their fans. The lyrics read: "Louder than bombs, I sing / Make a promise for you and I / Whatever wave may sweep over us / We will endlessly sing to you / Louder than bombs, I sing."

"Friend"

The wholesome song about friendship also seems to reflect the never ending love ARMYs give to the boys when Jimin and V sing: "One day when this cheer dies down, stay, hey, / Stay by my side / For eternity, keep staying here stay, hey / Like your tiny pinky / Longer than seven summers and cold winters / Longer than numerous promises and memories."

It's more apparent than ever how much BTS appreciates the support of ARMYs.