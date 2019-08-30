It's no secret the members of BTS are the best of friends. If you've seen any kind of BTS content in your life, you would quickly see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are so close they're more like brothers than just plain ol' friends — and maybe that's because, for the past six years, the guys have done everything together. They've seen each other at their highs and lows, and their love for each other runs deep. All of the guys have a special connection with each other, but today, I'm here to talk to you about Jimin and RM. It's already obvious from BTS' Jimin and RM's body language that they're super close, but I thought it would be interesting to ask body language experts Patti Wood and Traci Brown to dig a little deeper into what Jimin and RM's body language may reveal about their unique connection.

For this little experiment, Wood and Brown looked at a handful of pictures of Jimin and RM from the past year.

Of course, fans already know Jimin and RM's friendship is the real deal, but now they can back that up with the help of some body language experts. In a nutshell, Wood and Brown said Jimin and RM complement each other really well, as all best friends should, but their insight sheds light on exactly why they complement each other so well. Here's everything Wood and Brown had to say about Jimin and RM's friendship.

1. Jimin Desires More Connection & He’s Not Afraid To Reach For It

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS' 2019 Billboard Music Awards appearance on May 1 was a very special time for the group. In the photo above, Jimin and RM are in the center and they both look stunned to have won the award for Top Duo/Group.

"At this award show, you see RM take center stage and show his power," body language expert Patti Wood tells Elite Daily. "But look at his off-center fall in to lean towards Jimin – we don’t know [if it] is caused by Jimin pulling him in or RM wanting to show his closeness," Wood says. "Jimin’s look at RM and head-tilt focus on him, as well as the shoulder hold, shows he wants to share this special moment with RM."

Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, also took notice of Jimin's open nature, noting he's usually the one "reaching" in photos. "I think Jimin is the one who needs more connection than RM," Brown explains.

RM has acknowledged Jimin's desire for connection before, once mentioning in a November 2018 VLIVE that "Jimin needs a lot of love and attention." He even asked fans to give it to him, because — FYI — it's not a bad thing to desire and seek out connection. Actually, Jimin's desire for connection complements RM perfectly, according to Wood and Brown's analysis.

2. Jimin’s Outgoing Nature Complements RM’s Aloof Guise

Fans who have been to a BTS concert (or watched one on YouTube) know Jimin loves to playfully tease RM during his ending 'ments by pinching his cheeks or touching his dimples (or tugging at RM's ear, like in the photo set above taken by @piecesofmind_jm at the boys' Oct. 10, 2018, Love Yourself tour stop in London, England).

Wood says these photos show Jimin and RM's "playful relationship and that RM makes Jimin work for it."

"The top right photo shows a gentle intimate touching, indicating how close they are," Wood continues. "The playful tug he gives to RM's ear in the top left [and] bottom left [photos] shows that they are used to touching [each other] playfully and intimately."

According to Brown, Jimin is often the one "reaching," while RM can come off as more "aloof." But being the leader of the biggest boy band in the world is no easy task. RM has to think about how he and the group are perceived by the public arguably more than anyone else in the band (his Map of the Soul: Persona track "Persona" actually explores those themes), which may be why his body language sometimes registers as this way. But while Jimin is often the one initiating interactions, that doesn't mean RM isn't emotionally invested, too. "He’s certainly emotionally enrolled in all of these situations," Woods says.

3. They Respect Each Other Immensely, But Never Lose Their Individuality

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jimin and RM have spent so much time together over the past six years, but that doesn't mean they've lost their individuality. In fact, it's the opposite. Jimin and RM still very much enjoy being their own people, according to their body language.

"Here, we see RM kinda leaning away and we also see him with his arms around Jimin, so he's sending mixed signals," Brown said of this photo of BTS at the Grammys on Feb. 10.

Similarly, Wood interpreted this as RM wanting to stand out as an individual while, at the same time, still bond with Jimin and the band. She explains, "RM is leaning away with his upper torso to show he wants to be seen as his own person, as well as connect and show a special bond with Jimin."

Wood also thinks Jimin probably feels the same way. She says, "Jimin really wants to stand out... as you see from his elbow towards the member on his left." But Wood noted Jimin's "'V' foot position" angled toward RM suggests he has a special connection with RM in this particular instance.

4. Their Unique Friendship Is Like A Couple Of Puppies Playing — Literally

And now for the cutest analysis of all: Jimin and RM's friendship literally resembles a couple of puppies playing together (although, fans probably knew that).

"Look at the bottom right photo and see how Jimin brings his full head and face to RM's neck at the most vulnerable spot, as if he is smelling it and is getting ready to bite it," Wood says about this photo set snapped by @piecesofmind_jm at the boys' Oct. 3, 2018, Love Yourself tour concert in Chicago, Illinois. "It’s very intimate. They look like little puppies and [Jimin] looks like a puppy playing with his puppy brother."

I think that sums up Jimin and RM's friendship pretty well, doesn't it? Over time, the two have become like brothers, and it's awesome to see how well the pair complement each other. Neither of them is shy about showing how much they care for one another. Here's to endless Jimin and RM interactions in the future!