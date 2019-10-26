BTS’ Jimin Debuted Silver Hair & ARMYs Are Loving The Look

When BTS closed out their final show for the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour in Seoul on Saturday, Oct. 26, they decided to end their circuit on a nostalgic note. While the Korean pop group is no stranger to switching things up in the hair and style department, Jimin threw it back to the Wings era with his newest dye job — and ARMYs are so here for it. For their final show, BTS’ Jimin debuted silver hair, and it's breaking the Twitterverse.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Jimin made a stylistic reference to 2016 as he switched up his light brown locks for a new silver 'do similar to the one that he rocked when the group released "Blood, Sweat, & Tears." In addition to the nostalgia-inducing hairstyle, several fans noted that he also wore what appeared to be the same earrings that he donned for the 2016 bop.

Considering that Saturday's show in Seoul was the group's final stop on their long-running Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, which originally kicked off in August 2018 as the Love Yourself tour before expanding to the world stadium tour in May this year, it was a fitting occasion for Jimin and the rest of BTS to celebrate how far they've come.

When the K-Pop group stepped out to perform their track "Dionysus," Jimin debuted a sparkling black pinstriped suit and silver locks — and ARMYs immediately took to Twitter to applaud the head-turning ~look~.

While Jimin's latest makeover might be earning rave reviews from fans, it's not the first time that the singer has switched things up in the hair color department. Before debuting some new black hair at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on May 4, the "Boy With Luv" hitmaker was rocking a bubblegum pink hue. Since June, the singer has been donning two versions of dark brown and light brown hair, which he was seen sporting as recently as the group's House of BTS show on Oct. 23.

According to the Fathom Events' website, BTS will close out their 62 performances across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia with two more appearances in Seoul on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, so I'm guessing that ARMYs will have a few more opportunities to see Jimin's fresh new look in person.

Meanwhile, if you don't happen to be in Seoul over the next couple days, you can head to a movie theater on Oct. 27 to watch a live BTS concert as it is broadcast from South Korea, according to Fathom Events. This is the very first time that BTS has ever had a virtual show available to ARMYs all around the world, so I'd definitely recommend putting in your zip code and seeing the closest movie theater airing the event if you want to see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook perform their biggest chart-toppers — and see Jimin's sleek new look on the big screen.