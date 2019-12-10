BTS Got 2nd Place On Twitter's Most Retweeted List, Until ARMYs Fixed It

The year 2019 is coming to an end and it's time for those fun social media end-of-year round-ups to start making the rounds. Twitter just launched their #ThisHappened2019 thread commemorating popular moments that made the Twitterverse smile, cry, laugh, and obviously, retweet like their lives depended on it. BTS got second place on Twitter's most retweeted list, well, that is until ARMYs realized it and fixed it.

It's no secret BTS arguably has the most supportive and active fans around the world, and they certainly won't settle for anything less than number one for their favorite K-pop group. On Dec. 9, 2019, Twitter officially unveiled their Most Tweeted lists, including Most Retweeted Tweets with comments worldwide, Most Retweeted Threads worldwide, and Most Discussed Categories worldwide, covering movies, celebrities, TV shows, and musicians.

Initially, BTS' video of Jungkook dancing along to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" was ranked second, being beaten out just by a hair by the infamous World Record Egg account.

If you recall, the World Record Egg account was created in January 2019, solely for the purpose of becoming the most retweeted tweet on Twitter, and it did, until Dec. 9.

After Twitter revealed the list, ARMYs saw Jungkook in second place, and decided that just wouldn't do. In less than an hour, they fixed the problem.

At the time of publication, the World Record Egg tweet now has about 957,000 RTs while Jungkook's "Bad Guy" dance has over a million. You know what they say: Never put the BTS in second place.

BTS also came in first place as the most tweeted about musicians overall, beating out the likes of Ariana Grande, Drake, Rihanna, and Cardi B.

This comes just two days after BTS received Variety's Hitmakers Group of the Year Award. When RM spoke to the audience, he teased new music, so ARMYs have been on high alert. Hence, their quick response to the injustice of the maknae being in second place.

Well, BTS and ARMYs have got so much to be excited about. They're finishing 2019 strong, and it looks like they'll be starting 2020 with a bang.