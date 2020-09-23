Hold on tight, guys, because this is going to be a bumpy ride. On Sept. 23, TMZ broke the news of Brody Jenner and Briana Jungwirth's reported breakup after a few months of dating. But that's not the most surprising part — according to TMZ, Jungwirth is reportedly already engaged to her longtime friend, Nick Gordon, following her split from Jenner. Confused? Same. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Jenner and Jungwirth about the reported breakup but didn't hear back in time for publication. Elite Daily also reached out to Jungwirth's rep, as well as Gordon, about the engagement but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

After splitting from from Kaitlynn Carter in August 2019 (who went on to date Miley Cyrus), Jenner reportedly started seeing Jungwirth in June 2020, per TMZ. If Jungwirth's name sounds familiar to you, it's probably because she previously dated Louis Tomlinson, with whom she shares a four-year-old son, Freddie. Jenner and Jungwirth reportedly went on to date for a few months before reportedly breaking up because Jenner "felt they were getting too serious too fast," as a source for TMZ reportedly claimed. Now Jungwirth is reportedly engaged to Gordon, who she reportedly reconnected with earlier this year, though it's unclear when or if the two actually dated before.

Though Jungwirth has yet to confirm the engagement, she took to Instagram on Sept. 22 to post a pic of her and Gordon in Las Vegas along with a loved-up caption. "10 years of knowing you and I knew all along you were my soulmate. I love you!" she wrote. According to TMZ, the two reportedly got engaged during their recent trip to Vegas, though Jungwirth's left hand is conveniently cropped out of the pic she posted on her grid, so it's impossible to tell if she's wearing a new sparkler. Gordon posted a series of three pics on his own grid but didn't mention the reported engagement.

Congratulations to Briana and Nick (if they are actually engaged, that is). Here's hoping these two lovebirds have a bright future ahead of them.