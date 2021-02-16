Ever since they met back in 2016, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been giving fans heart-eyes with their totally sweet romance. The pop star and the personal trainer love showing off their relationship on social media and gushing about each other in interviews, which is why it's surprising to me that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's astrological compatibility isn't exactly ideal. With their quiet vacations and adorable couple's workouts, Spears and Asghari seem like the perfect match, but according to astrology, the two may have their work cut out for them.

Spears was born on Dec. 2, which makes her a fun-loving Sagittarius. Asghari's birthday falls on March 4, making him a serious-minded Pisces. While both signs always see the glass half full, having two idealists in a relationship can sometimes make it tough for them to face reality. For both of these signs, a new relationship tends to feel like a fairytale in the beginning, but that infatuation doesn't always last. Pisces and Sagittarius are both mutable signs, which means they crave excitement and change. Long-term relationships can bore these two signs, but seeing as Spears and Asghari have been together for over four years, that may not be the case for these two.

For Sags, relationships can be a struggle, as they can't stand to be tied down by anything or anyone. They're willfully independent people, after all, so they want to constantly embrace new experiences, and that definitely seems true of Spears. As the pop star explained to USA Today in December 2013, she loves to constantly be on the move. "It's in my blood to perform," she said, later adding, "...when I'm home and haven't done anything for a while, I get really itchy and nervous and weird-feeling." Major Sag vibes right there.

As happy-go-lucky individuals, Sagittarians tend to act without thinking and look without leaping, as they believe everything will work out in the end. They also tend to always speak their mind, and their honesty can border on tactlessness at times. "I don't allow anybody to change me," Spears told Matt Lauer during their infamous interview in June 2006. "I still walk outta my house in rollers and I take walks. I do not care what people think." Sags are unapologetically themselves to their core, and they don't have any time for people who don't accept them as they are.

Gentle, compassionate, and endlessly generous, Pisceans are the sweethearts of the zodiac. From attending her many performances to defending her on social media, Asghari has certainly proven himself to be a supportive partner to Spears over the years. As he explained to People in February 2021, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves." And though a Pisces would do anything for their partner, they oftentimes forget to voice their own needs to their SO, which can lead to feelings of resentment.

While Sags tend to dream of adventures and exploration, Pisceans are more likely to imagine a more traditional future for themselves. In September 2019, Asghari told Entertainment Tonight that he "absolutely" sees himself tying the knot with Spears in the future. "This is something that every couple should do," he said. "That's the whole point of a relationship — we are a family." The fish of the zodiac are stubborn, and once they decide what their fairytale ending should look like, it's difficult for them to let go of that idea.

Because Pisces and Sagittarius are both ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and exploration, the connection between them often feels instantaneous and magical — at least, initially. However, over time, a Sagittarius' selfishness and indiscretion can wear on a sensitive Pisces, while a Pisces' moodiness and unattainable expectations can cause a Sag to feel stifled.

Here's hoping Spears and Asghari can overcome a little astrological incompatibility, because they seem like the real deal to me.