When a couple breaks up, it often affects more than just the two people in the relationship. Family and friends can become super close with the pair, and so splitting those two people up means others in their life undoubtedly feel the pain. In case you missed it, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced that they ended their engagement, and the world felt awful about it. And now we finally heard twin sister Brie Bella's reaction to Nikki Bella and John Cena's split, and it is beyond sad.

A source told People on April 17 that Brie Bella was relieved that her twin sister Nikki Bella called off her engagement. The source said, "On one level, Brie wants to kill him, sure. No one should be allowed to hurt her sister like this. But honestly, on another level, there’s relief,” adding that “Nikki was bending over backward to accommodate this guy and everyone, especially Brie, was worried that she was sacrificing way, way too much — most of all, motherhood."

While we don't know for sure if having kids was the reason why Bella and Cena split, it has been noted many times throughout their six-year relationship that it was a point of contention because Bella saw children in her future, but Cena did not.

The source contunued, saying, "The things she said when she was with John — that she didn’t need to be a wife, or then that she didn’t need to be a mom — that’s just not Nikki."

But now, Brie Bella is finally speaking out since her sister's engagement was called off, and is putting some rumors to bed.

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 18, Brie Bella screen-shotted a portion of the People article that stated that she wanted to "kill him."

She circled the quote and wrote, "False!!" and underneath, wrote,

I’d never say this and I'll always love @johncena like a brother. He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he [sic] and my sister. #Truth

Cena, 40, and Bella, 34, were set to marry on May 5 in Mexico after Cena proposed on live television on April 17 during WrestleMania 33. In a joint statement provided to Us Weekly on April 15, the pair addressed their split and asked fans for privacy during this hard time:

While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.

Back in March, Cena told Us Weekly that his relationship came with its own set of difficulties and admits that he "caves in" on a lot of things when it comes to being with Bella:

Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy. We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.

And, perhaps this was writing on the wall, but Cena also told the magazine that he never wanted to be the person to hold Bella back from doing anything. He said,

It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her. That’s why she’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.

It's incredibly sad to see two people who seem to love each other very much decide to go their separate ways. But with one chapter closing, another will certainly open, and here's hoping that the next chapter is filled with happiness for each of them.