Do you hear that? That's the sound of people around the world furiously swiping through their dating apps, all because Brad Pitt's 2020 SAG Awards speech. In case you missed it, the megastar kicked off his thank-yous with a joke about his Tinder profile, and he's never been more relatable.

Pitt took the stage at this year's SAG Awards to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. But his moment on stage felt a bit more like a standup routine than an acceptance speech. Right off the bat, Pitt decided to poke fun at his own singledom by saying, "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile."

Pitt recently divorced from his second wife, Angelina Jolie, and his speech makes it clear he's back on the market. This moment was especially wild, since Pitt's other ex-wife was also at this year's SAG Awards as a winner herself. Jennifer Aniston won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for the Apple TV+ series Morning Show. She gave a small look of recognition from the crowd during Pitt's on-stage jokes about his love life. But it seems like the former couple is on good terms. Not only did Aniston applaud for Pitt's win, but Pitt made sure to catch all of Aniston's speech backstage.

Pitt also joked in his speech that his Once Upon a Time... role wasn't too much of a stretch from his real life. He said, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt, and doesn't get on with his wife."

Beyond the scope of his love life, Pitt also joked about the fact that Once Upon a Time... is filled with shots of women's bare feet, an odd signature move of director Quentin Tarantino. He laughed as he said, "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

Pitt is also nominated for a 2020 Academy Award, so there's a good chance fans will get to see more of his on-stage antics at the Oscars on Feb. 9.