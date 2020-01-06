Everyone knows that the best part of any awards show is the acceptance speeches and the reaction shots from the audience. When Brad Pitt accepted an award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, audiences got one of the most memorable reactions of the night. Jen Aniston's reaction to Brad Pitt's 2020 Golden Globes speech is everything to fans.

Back in the early 2000s, there was just one true power couple in Hollywood: Brad and Jen. During their five-year marriage, you couldn't walk through a grocery store without seeing their faces on the covers of countless magazines. And after they split up, and Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie, they became even bigger mainstays in celebrity news. It's been almost 15 years since Pitt and Aniston were married, but, nevertheless, fans on Twitter couldn't wait to see their paths cross at their year's Golden Globe awards.

Both Pitt and Aniston were nominated for awards at the 2020 Golden Globes; Pitt for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time and Aniston for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role in Morning Show. While Aniston lost in her category, Pitt won in his. That gave fans the perfect opportunity to watch Aniston watch him give his speech.

When the camera cut to Aniston during Pitt's acceptance speech, she was listening intently to her ex and looked very supportive. But the moment that truly made Twitter erupt was when Pitt referenced his dating life. He said, "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating." That joke was enough to bring on a knowing laugh from Aniston, and plenty of happy tweets from fans.

Before the awards show, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that he was looking forward to seeing Aniston. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend," he said. Luckily for fans, they got to witness a little bit of their Golden Globes reunion.

Some fans are even hopeful that 2020 could be the year that Aniston and Pitt get back together.

Fans can always dream...