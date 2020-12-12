Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is bringing the heat in 2020 with not just ~one~ award nomination, but two. ICYMI, Bey's daughter already snagged a BET Award for her feature on "Brown Skin Girl" earlier this year, and now Blue Ivy Carter's Grammy nomination on Beyoncé's song could have her bringing home another award. The nomination means Blue Ivy could make history as one of the youngest-ever Grammy winners.

Blue scored a Grammy nom for "Best Music Video" for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," along with Queen Bey herself and WizKid. If you've yet to see the vid for the positive tune, Blue appears alongside her mother, where she's seen playing with her, posing beside her, and singing the main chorus at the end. The video itself is a major celebration of Black culture, with a variety of different costumes and joyful dancing.

If Blue were to win alongside her mom and WizKid, she would take the spot as the second-youngest-ever Grammy honoree. She's only a year older than the current title-holder, Leah Peasall, who won Album Of The Year, Soundtrack in 2001 with her group The Peasall Sisters for their music in O Brother, Where Art Thou?.

The Best Music Video nomination comes after The Recording Academy updated its nomination list a week after the initial announcement. Beyoncé's daughter was not on the original list. Bey and her daughter are up against Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown," Harry Styles' "Adore You," Future's "Life Is Good Feat. Drake," and Woodkid's "Goliath."

Blue Ivy already won a BET Award for her contribution to "Brown Skin Girl" on June 28, becoming the award show's youngest-ever winner. Blue scored the BET Award before Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King debuted on Disney+ on July 31. Blue appeared in Black Is King several times, including in the tracks "My Power," where she danced wearing a hat and sunglasses, "Bigger," and "Find Your Way Back."

The Beyhive was definitely here for Blue's contributions to the song and her solo, and now that she's got a Grammy-nominated feature under her belt, it's hard to handle the excitement:

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, so fans will have to wait and see if Beyoncé and her daughter take home the honor.