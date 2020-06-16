Blue Ivy Is Nominated For A BET Award At Just 8 Years Old, Y'all

At 8 years old, Blue Ivy is already a total superstar, and not just because she's the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Blue is one talented lady herself, and is already scooping up major award nominations. Blue Ivy is nominated for a 2020 BET award and I'm impressed to no end.

The 2020 BET Awards nominations were announced on June 15, and Blue was in good company. Drake scored six nominations this year, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo also landing themselves in a number of key categories. But when it came to the BET Her Award, which recognizes neo soul and traditional R&B artists, Blue was the youngest nominee by far.

Blue lent her vocals to the track "Brown Skin Girl" from the The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Also featured on the song was Beyoncé, Wizkid, and SAINt JHN.

The star-studded song does have some stiff competition at the upcoming show. Other tracks nominated in the category include "Underdog" by Alicia Keys; "Melanin" by Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa; "I Choose" by Layton Greene; "Tempo" by Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott; and "Afeni" by Rapsody featuring PJ Morton.

In case you've yet to hear the song, take a listen below.

Now, this isn't exactly Blue's first awards show rodeo. She previously received a songwriting award for "Brown Skin Girl" at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards. Then, she took home the 2020 NAACP Image Award for the song back in February. Seeing as Blue is out here winning awards left and right, her family is so proud.

Blue's grandmother Tina Knowles spoke with ET about how "incredible" it was to see her granddaughter appear on a major record at just 8 years old.

"Oh my god. That album is incredible. I can’t get enough of it and, of course, I'm not biased but that was wonderful and for Blue to be a part of it, it's amazing," she gushed.

Find out if Blue scoops up another major award when the BET Awards air Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.