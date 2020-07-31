Blue Ivy Singing In 'Black Is King' Has Fans Demanding She Get All The Awards

Blue Ivy's resume keeps getting more impressive. At the age of 8, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has already garnered a lot of attention because of her talent. Fans couldn't wait to see Blue Ivy singing in Black Is King, and the budding artist did not disappoint.

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated visual album debuted on Disney+ on Friday, July 31, just one month after Blue won her first BET Award for the single "Brown Skin Girl." Blue continued her year of powerful work with a song on Black Is King, and there was so much to see.

The powerful film was directed, written, and executive produced by Bey, and was inspired by the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, celebrating the beauty and resilience of the Black community. Beyoncé dropped the trailer for the film on June 28, and fans were pleasantly surprised to find out that Blue would be one of the famous faces making a cameo in Black Is King along with Childish Gambino, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, and Jay-Z.

Blue's appearance in Black Is King might be her biggest role yet and it seems there's no stopping her now. Bey's oldest daughter showed up multiple times in Black Is King, with her most notable appearances being in the visuals for the tracks "Brown Skin Girl" and "My Power." As a featured artist, Blue Ivy is shown singing her line in "Brown Skin Girl" while wearing a gown, and in "My Power," Blue Ivy served up some choreo in sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

While Black Is King is not Blue Ivy's first time appearing in one of her parents' projects, it does serve as her most significant cameo to date. At just 2 days old, Blue Ivy's cries were featured on Jay-Z's track "Glory," and she also popped up on and inspired Bey's 2013 track "Blue." Blue Ivy had minor appearances on Bey's past visual albums, but she was featured much more prominently in Black Is King, stealing scenes in both "Brown Skin Girl" and "My Power." Clearly, the Beyhive absolutely lived for Blue's cameos, and it seems fans can expect to see even more of her in future projects.