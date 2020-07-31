20 Tweets About Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' Visual Album Celebrating Black Power & Beauty

Beyoncé slayed her Black Is King visual album, there's no doubt about it. The buzz surrounding Bey's highly-anticipated visual album started as soon as it dropped at midnight PST on Friday, July 31, and fans have a lot to say about it. These tweets about Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album show just how much the Beyhive was counting on this record to spread Beyoncé's message that Black is King.

On June 28, Beyoncé announced that Black Is King would be available for streaming on Disney+ on July 31. The film was written, produced, and directed by Beyoncé, and Disney called it a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience." If that wasn't enough to get fans excited, the Black Is King trailer had a ton of celeb cameos to get the Beyhive buzzing, including Jay-Z, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and more.

The visual album was intended to draw upon inspiration from Bey's time filming The Lion King, and be a voice to help "today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." Immediately after the new album dropped at midnight, Twitter lit up with tons of reactions from fans about the visual album. Leave it to Beyoncé to change up the whole social media game, because many fans noted how Twitter's "like" button turned into the Lion King: The Gift logo when favoriting tweets with the Black Is King hashtag.

The Beyhive also freaked over the multiple celebrity cameos in Black Is King, especially the appearance of Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Mostly, though, the Beyhive was generally emotional over Bey's regal looks and impeccable dance moves in the new visual album. Check out some of the nest reactions to Black Is King below:

While the bulk of Black Is King featured songs from the previously released soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé did include several new tracks for fans to fall in love with upon the visual album's release. Unlike her past visual albums Beyoncé and Lemonade, there is no actual Black Is King album, but rather the new film serves as the visual component of the new released deluxe edition of The Lion King: The Gift.

Black Is King is available to stream on Disney+ now, and The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) is available on all music platforms.