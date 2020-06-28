In honor of the one year anniversary of the live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney is releasing an empowering new visual accompaniment to the film's soundtrack, courtesy of Beyoncé herself. Written, produced, and directed by Beyoncé, the visual album will also feature vocals from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy. Here’s how to stream Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album, which Disney called a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," when it comes out next month.

The studio announced that Disney+ will exclusively release Beyoncé's new film, which will include visual accompaniments to a number of tracks off the Lion King: The Gift album, on July 31. Bey, who voiced the character of Nala in the movie, will share her reimagining of a number of The Gift songs, including "Mood 4 Eva," "Brown Skin Girl," and "My Power," in addition to some cameos from special guests.

On Saturday, June 27, the "Black Parade" singer gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect when she posted a one-minute preview of Black Is King on her website Beyonce.com. The trailer opens with an old man on a throne and quickly flashes to Queen Bey wearing a horned helmet while she's seated on a horse. She can also be seen cradling a baby while standing next to the ocean. According to Disney, the visual album is meant to draw upon the lessons of The Lion King to inspire "today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

In a statement, Disney and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment said that the film would draw inspiration from the 2019 reboot with a focus on "diversity and connectivity" as well as the Black community's strength and resilience.

"Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," they said. "The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

In addition to appearances from Beyoncé herself, viewers can also expect to see Pharrell, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and 070 Shake lend their vocals to the project. A number of African musicians will also participate.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until July 31 to stream the whole film on Disney+, but judging from the brief preview, it looks like they can expect a memorable visual and auditory experience.