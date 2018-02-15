Blake Lively's Valentine's Day Plans With Emily Blunt Prove They're BFF Goals

As it turns out — good things do come in pairs. Blake Lively and Emily Blunt found sitters for their kids, put on some lipstick, and made an appearance on the last day of New York Fashion Week. The blonde actresses stepped out looking gorgeous, and were ready to enjoy mom's day off on Feb. 14. Photos of Blake Lively and Emily Blunt on Valentine's Day prove they are BFF goals.

The two mommas stunned while taking in all the fashion from their front row seats. Lively looked especially festive for Valentine's Day in a long, red patent leather trench coat. She went all out by pairing her jacket with white pumps that had red hearts on the toes. She's so extra in seriously the best way.

Emily Blunt looked stunning (as always) and went with the mix-and-match pattern look. Her full-length skirt had a crisp floral pattern that matched the color scheme of her striped top. She tied the whole look together with a strong fuchsia lip. It gave me all the spring vibes, and I can't wait for winter to be over.

These ladies came to play during fashion week. During an interview with E! News, Blunt and Lively were asked about possible Valentine's Day plans. Since Lively is married to Ryan Reynolds and Blunt is married to John Krasinski — I kind of figured every day was Valentine's Day.

However, Blunt coyly said that Lively would be her dinner date for the most romantic day of the year because her hubby was out of town. She also offered to third-wheel the evening with Lively and Reynolds. You know, whatever works.

It's the BFF pair we didn't know we needed.

Keeping working it, ladies.

Although the actresses may be celebrating Feb. 14 as Galentine's Day, they do have two adoring husbands at home. Lively has gushed about her relationship with Reynolds, and how starting as friends has helped their communication. She said during an interview with Glamour in July,

In other relationships, if something came up, I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did — what should I do?' Where with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend. I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy.

Lively and Reynolds get a lot of praise for their loving marriage and strong chemistry on the red carpet. However, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are low-key one of my favorite celeb couples. They're both crazy talented, down to earth, delicious looking, and seem so, so in love.

As it turns out, John Krasinski also can't get enough of his wife, either. He told Entertainment Tonight that everyone should want to be Emily Blunt's husband. He told the website,

I mean, I don't know who meets Emily Blunt and doesn't hope that you get to become her husband. So, that was pretty immediate for me. But also, my parents have been happily married for many, many years and truly feel like they're more in love today than they were the day they met.

He added,

I will say it's tough. It's a big commitment and it's hard to look at these different people through that lens, because it's an intense lens to put anybody under. But Emily, through any lens, is someone that you just pinch yourself that you even get to be around her, let alone married to her.

OK, John, we see you. It seems like Blunt and Lively are living their best life — great friends, loving spouses, and adorable kids. Keep slaying, ladies.

